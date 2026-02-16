John Fetterman Bends Reality in Desperate Attempt to Defend Trump
The turncoat senator thinks Donald Trump is a paragon of respect for the courts.
Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, a Democrat turned Donald Trump sympathizer, falsely claimed that the president has never violated a court order.
Speaking to Dasha Burns on Politico’s The Conversation, Fetterman launched into a fantastical defense of Trump when pressed on how he felt about the president calling him “the most sensible Democrat.”
“I know and I love a lot of people that voted for Trump, and that’s part of why I refuse to call these people Nazis or they’re brown shirts or they’re trying to destroy our democracy,” Fetterman said. “Now I’m not defending the president, but I will say he hasn’t defied a single court order yet. He hasn’t.”
To defend Trump’s rule as—of all things—lawful is preposterous. Let’s lay out just a few violations, shall we?
In April, the Trump administration illegally deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador, even though he had received a judge’s protective order—and when the government eventually brought him back, it just tried to deport him again. That same month, Trump also defied a court order requiring his administration to allow the journalists from the Associated Press to report presidential events.
In May, a federal judge found that the Trump administration had “unquestionably” violated a court order requiring the government to provide written notice and an opportunity for detainees to apply for protection before deporting them to a third country.
In October, a federal judge ruled that the Trump administration had flouted a judge’s order by requiring states to cooperate with immigration enforcement in order to receive emergency management funding.
In November, the Trump administration continued to sign criminal indictments with Trump’s improperly appointed U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan’s name, even after a judge ruled that “all actions flowing from Ms. Halligan’s defective appointment … constitute unlawful exercises of executive power and must be set aside.”
U.S. courts have ruled that Immigration and Customs Enforcemnt has illegally detained people 4,400 times since October, and yet Trump’s sweeping immigration crackdown continues undeterred. But this isn’t the kind of thing that bothers Fetterman—the only member of his party who voted to keep funding the Department of Homeland Security.
In total, the Trump administration has been sued more than 650 times—a sure sign of a lawful reign worthy of Fetterman’s staunch defense.