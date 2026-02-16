John Fetterman Bends Reality in Desperate Attempt to Defend Trump

“I know and I love a lot of people that voted for Trump, and that’s part of why I refuse to call these people Nazis or they’re brown shirts or they’re trying to destroy our democracy,” Fetterman said. “Now I’m not defending the president, but I will say he hasn’t defied a single court order yet. He hasn’t.”

To defend Trump’s rule as—of all things—lawful is preposterous. Let’s lay out just a few violations, shall we?

In April, the Trump administration illegally deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador, even though he had received a judge’s protective order—and when the government eventually brought him back, it just tried to deport him again. That same month, Trump also defied a court order requiring his administration to allow the journalists from the Associated Press to report presidential events.