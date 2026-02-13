Schools Nationwide Cancel Picture Day Over Disturbing Epstein Tie
Leon Black is the ex-owner of Lifetouch’s parent company.
Schools across the country are canceling their annual picture day after the ex-owner of one of the nation’s largest school photography companies was revealed to be one of Jeffrey Epstein’s associates.
Protests and district-wide investigations were opened due to unsubstantiated rumors that Leon Black, the ex-CEO of a private equity firm that owns the tech company Lifetouch, had access to school pictures taken by the company, reported HuffPost.
“At this time, no evidence has been presented indicating misconduct involving Lifetouch’s operations within our schools or any compromise of student information. Nevertheless, we believe it is appropriate to review the matter carefully and transparently,” Clifton Public Schools, a school district in New Jersey, wrote in a letter to parents on Wednesday.
Across the country in Arizona, school officials were issuing similar notices.
“While we do not have any information indicating a direct impact on our school or our students, our highest responsibility is always the safety, security, and trust of our families,” the Prescott Valley Charter School said in an announcement to parents.
Concerns were also raised in California and Texas.
Lifetouch is not mentioned in the Epstein files, but Black, a Wall Street titan and famed art collector, most definitely is.
Black co-founded and led Apollo Global Management until 2021. Apollo acquired Lifetouch in 2019 when it purchased the photo business’s parent company, Shutterfly.
The billionaire financier was ousted from Apollo after an internal review found he had significant ties to Epstein, including more than $150 million in payments for financial advice between 2012 and 2017.
Two years later, an unidentified Jane Doe sued Black for allegedly raping her when she was just 16 years old in Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse. The graphic lawsuit detailed that the victim had autism and a rare form of Down syndrome that has left her “developmentally … at about 12 years old.” It was the third such lawsuit accusing Black of rape.
Lifetouch denied that Black ever had access to their photos in a statement, insisting that the company is “committed to protecting the privacy and personal information of every student we serve.”
“Lifetouch is not named in the Epstein files. The documents contain no allegations that Lifetouch itself was involved in, or that student photos were used in, any illicit activities,” the company wrote.