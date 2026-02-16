MAGA Rep. Makes Sick Post About Muslims Just Before Ramadan
Republican Representative Randy Fine twisted a harmless joke into a racist attack on Muslims.
Republican Congressman Randy Fine is still an idiotic, Islamaphobic bigot.
On Sunday night, the lawmaker, known for his disturbing history of anti-Palestinian comments, wrote on X, “If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one.”
Fine said he made the comment in response to what is clearly a joke from Nerdeen Kiswani, the founder of New York City–based Palestinian organizing network Within Our Lifetime.
“Finally, NYC is coming to Islam. Dogs definitely have a place in society, just not as indoor pets,” she quipped last Thursday. “Like we’ve said all along, they are unclean.”
“Lmao at the Zionists frothing at the mouth at this, thinking they’re doing something. It’s obviously a joke,” Kiswani wrote later without mentioning Fine. “I don’t care if you have a dog, I do care if your dog is shitting everywhere and you’re not cleaning it.” Another post from Kiswani made clear it was a reference to people upset by the amount of dog shit left sitting on top of piles of frozen snow throughout the city.
Only someone whose bigotry transcends logic would think that New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani would somehow decree that dogs could no longer be indoor pets (although there are certainly some valid questions around the conduct of urban dog owners).
At this point, it’s obvious that Fine is that someone. This is the same congressman who has constantly celebrated the death and suffering that Israel has perpetrated in Gaza, stating, “The Palestinian cause is an evil one.… We nuked the Japanese twice [in World War II] in order to get unconditional surrender.”
Fine’s comments have been widely condemned, especially as they come right before the beginning of Ramadan.