Trump Dodges When Asked About Land Strikes: “Don’t Worry About It”
Well, that’s reassuring.
After kidnapping Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, threatening to cut off aid to Colombia, and calling for U.S. troops in Mexico all within the last few months, President Trump’s message to people concerned with further escalation is simply “don’t worry about it.”
“Are you considering land strikes on Mexico, Columbia, and Venezuela?” a reporter asked Trump outside the White House as he departed for Joint Base Andrews in North Carolina on Friday afternoon.
“What about it?” Trump said, unable to hear over the aircraft noise.
“Land strikes, are you planning them?” the reporter repeated.
“Don’t worry about it.”
Virtually every action Trump has taken in the region—from the “drug boat” bombings in the Caribbean Sea to the midnight abduction of Maduro—would suggest that land strikes on Mexico, Colombia, and Venezuela are very much something to worry about.