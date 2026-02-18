Lauren Boebert’s Son Faces Child Abuse Charges for Second Time
The MAGA representative’s son is once again in legal trouble.
Thirty-nine-year-old MAGA Representative Lauren Boebert’s 20-year-old son has been arrested after her 2-year old grandson was found wandering around alone near her Colorado home on Sunday, which lies close to a lake. Boebert’s son, who was supposed to be watching the child, is facing misdemeanor charges of child abuse without injury for the second time.
“A kind woman quickly and safely secured him, and authorities were called as a precaution,” Boebert said, telling 9News she was “very frustrated this happened.”
Boebert’s son, Tyler, is already awaiting trial on the same charge over another event last year, which Boebert then described as “a one-time incident.” It was not.
Boebert’s grandson was born when Tyler, then 17, impregnated a female minor who Boebert only described as “over the age of 14.” Two years ago, Boebert went on conservative talk show The Rubin Report and bragged about how “responsible” her son and the child’s mother were. With two child abuse charges—not to mention his 24-month probation after pleading guilty to his role in an identity theft ring in 2024 and a lawsuit for an alleged nonconsensual sex tape—that couldn’t be further from the truth for Tyler.