Kid Rock Pathetically Tries to Defend His Sad TPUSA Performance
He wasn’t lip-syncing, guys!
Country music rapper Kid Rock is still trying to convince the public that his bad lip-sync job was a great performance.
The MAGA musician went on Fox News Monday in a fruitless attempt to salvage the national reception of his set from the night before, when he headlined Turning Point USA’s version of the Super Bowl halftime show. During the pre-recorded performance, Kid Rock’s mouth regularly did not match the booming voice coming from the speakers.
“There were a lot of questions about what happened during your first song on stage. People were talking about it. It seemed to be a little bit out of whack. What was going on there?” asked host Laura Ingraham.
“Yeah so it was out of sync,” Rock said, apparently blaming Turning Point’s events production team for delaying his allegedly live vocals.
He then announced that, in order to prove the “haters” wrong, he was planning to do another set in his Nashville living room with a DJ to prove that not only can he sing, but to showcase how a delay can happen live.
“Because number one, if it would have been a lip sync like people are trying—like the left is trying to throw me under the bus again, the main stream media, the social media trying to amplify it—it would have been super easy to sync it up if it was pre-recorded,” Rock continued. “It was very difficult for the Turning Point production crew—who, by the way, I can’t say enough good things about.”
“It was just a syncing issue that they have, and I know they tried to get it right, it was very difficult,” Rock insisted. “But I’ll answer all the haters tomorrow and we’ll put ‘em back in the ‘shut up and go back trying to report the fake news.’”
Droves of viewers caught on to Rock’s bad lip sync Sunday, likening his vocal talent to famed fakers Ashlee Simpson and Millie Vanilli. Others claimed that Rock’s set was “worse” than one of Frankie Valli’s cashed-out 2024 performances, in which the “Sherry” singer hardly moved his mouth at all.
Just a fraction of the country actually watched the conservative-funded alternative to international phenomenon Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show, however. Early estimates reported that while 128 million Americans tuned in to watch Bad Bunny rap in Spanish, just 6.1 million people streamed Turning Point’s option on YouTube.