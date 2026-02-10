Kid Rock Pathetically Tries to Defend His Sad TPUSA Performance

“Because number one, if it would have been a lip sync like people are trying—like the left is trying to throw me under the bus again, the main stream media, the social media trying to amplify it—it would have been super easy to sync it up if it was pre-recorded,” Rock continued. “It was very difficult for the Turning Point production crew—who, by the way, I can’t say enough good things about.”

“It was just a syncing issue that they have, and I know they tried to get it right, it was very difficult,” Rock insisted. “But I’ll answer all the haters tomorrow and we’ll put ‘em back in the ‘shut up and go back trying to report the fake news.’”

Kid Rock: If it would have been lip syncing… it would have been super easy to sync it up if it was prerecorded pic.twitter.com/LyWnGFJVHe — Acyn (@Acyn) February 10, 2026

Droves of viewers caught on to Rock’s bad lip sync Sunday, likening his vocal talent to famed fakers Ashlee Simpson and Millie Vanilli. Others claimed that Rock’s set was “worse” than one of Frankie Valli’s cashed-out 2024 performances, in which the “Sherry” singer hardly moved his mouth at all.