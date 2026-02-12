Skip Navigation
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

RFK Jr. Brags About How He “Used to Snort Cocaine Off of Toilet Seats”

And that’s why his immune system is so strong.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. leans forward slightly and speaks at a podium in front of a banner that says, "Eat Real Food." Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins stands next to him.
Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg/Getty Images

What country can flex that the man in charge of its public health policy proudly snorts cocaine off of toilets? As far as this writer is aware, just the United States.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. boasted about his drug-huffing past during an interview with podcaster Theo Von Thursday, claiming that his strong immune system was all thanks to times that he railed lines from the porcelain throne straight to the dome.

Referring to times during the pandemic when he insisted on attending 12-step meetings in person, Kennedy insisted that his brazen attitude toward viral infections was due to the fact that he “used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats.”

Kennedy then explained that the real disease, to him, was his addiction, which he said would “kill him” if he didn’t attend daily recovery meetings.

For a quick comparison on the rapid degradation of American politics: Just last week marked the 10-year anniversary of when Jeb Bush encouraged a small but tepid audience to “please clap”—a misstep that, at the time, was received with such abhorrence by the American public that it almost immediately spelled the end of his political career.

Yet somehow, Kennedy will likely move on from this interview completely unfazed by the blatant admission of his illicit behavior.

Meanwhile, the 72-year-old’s bizarre health conspiracies have wreaked havoc on America’s public health policies. During a measles outbreak in Texas last year, Kennedy refused to endorse the tried and true measles vaccine, recommending instead that susceptible residents self-medicate with vitamins. He has transformed HHS, replacing independent medical experts on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory panel with a hodgepodge of vaccine skeptics. He also overhauled the child vaccination schedule without notifying his staffers, a decision that could potentially affect vaccine access and insurance coverage for millions of American families in the coming years.

And last month, the health secretary unveiled the outcome of his department’s monthslong project to reimagine the food pyramid. The result: an upside-down triangle in which butter, steak, and cheese play a leading role.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Only One Democrat Voted to Keep Funding Homeland Security

Take a wild guess who broke with the rest of their party—again.

Capitol building
Al Drago/Getty Images

The lone Democrat in the Senate to vote to keep the Department of Homeland Security funded was none other than Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman.

The progressive turned Trump sympathizer voted to advance a bill funding DHS for the next year, using the justification that he opposes government shutdowns for any reason. Every other Democrat in the Senate, including centrists such as Maine’s Angus King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, and Nevada’s Catherine Cortez Masto, voted against the funding. The bill ultimately failed to move forward, despite Fetterman’s best efforts.

Fetterman posted a video on X Thursday claiming that “shutting DHS down has zero impact and zero changes for ICE.”

“ICE already has $75B in funding from the BBB that I did not vote for,” Fetterman said, referencing Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill that was passed in July. “But it will hit FEMA, Coast Guard, TSA and our Cybersecurity Agency. As a Democrat, I can’t vote to shut down critical parts of our government.”

“The Republicans have to work with us, and they haven’t even come to the table on addressing our concerns,” Masto said, adding that she would oppose even temporary funding for DHS because progress on reforming ICE and the Border Patrol had stalled. New Jersey’s Cory Booker said Wednesday that Congress “cannot give another dollar” to DHS.

“You have a reckless, out-of-control agency that is violating the rights of Americans. Literally, shooting and killing Americans unjustly. And my colleagues do not seem to be aggrieved about this. The small-government conservatives don’t think that this is in any way an overreach of executive power into the lives of community members,” Booker told Chris Hayes on MS NOW.

Fetterman has called for President Trump to fire DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, warning last month that “she is betraying DHS’s core mission and trashing your border security legacy.” But otherwise, he has taken a right-wing stance on immigration, supporting ICE and Trump’s mass deportation agenda despite the fact that his own wife, Gisele, was once undocumented.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Says “Staffer” Who Posted Obama Video Faced No Consequences

The White House seems unbothered by the racist, AI-generated video of the Obamas that was posted on and then deleted from Donald Trump’s Truth Social account.

Donald Trump stands during a press conference
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump could not care less that he virtually endorsed a blatantly racist clip of former President Barack Obama and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The president admitted Thursday that no one will face consequences for a video that temporarily appeared on his Truth Social account last week, depicting the famed couple as a pair of apes.

Trump casually brushed off the clip while answering questions at the White House, telling a reporter that the AI-generated scene was nothing more than a “little piece that had to do with The Lion King.”

“Sir, have you fired or disciplined that staffer who posted the video from your account that included the Obamas?” asked a journalist.

“No I have not,” Trump said. “That was a video, as you know, on voter fraud.”

“Fairly long video, had a little piece that had to do with The Lion King, it was shown all over the place long before it was posted,” he continued, ignoring the fact the beloved children’s film only features one primate, Rafiki, who is a mandrill. “That was—I’m sure you saw it—a very strong piece on voter fraud.”

Trump officials had quickly shifted blame away from the president after the bigoted video appeared on his Truth Social profile, claiming that an unnamed staffer was responsible—rather than Trump himself.

A total lack of accountability is, however, par for the course for Trump, who rose to the forefront of American politics in 2016 despite widespread knowledge that he “grabs” women “by the pussy,” and multiple reports that Trump spent his real estate career dodging payments that he owed contractors.

That same year, Trump famously told a crowd of his supporters in Iowa that he “could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and [he] wouldn’t lose any voters.”

Exactly one decade later, that lesson still holds true for the militant leader. Despite being mentioned more than 38,000 times in the publicly available, redacted version of the Epstein files, Trump’s Republican allies and staunch MAGA supporters have refused to condemn him. Images and reports of Trump schmoozing and buddying up to the child sex trafficker, as well as allegations that Trump abused a 13-year-old girl (referred to in an FBI tip sheet), have hardly moved the needle on the loyalty of his seemingly undying followers.

Edith Olmsted/
/

TPUSA Is in Shambles Over Conspiracies About Charlie Kirk’s Death

Far-right commentator Candace Owens has claimed that members of Kirk’s own organization had him killed.

The Turning Point USA logo is projected onto an onstage screen
ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Turning Point USA has recently fired several employees, as a right-wing commentator’s conspiracy theories about founder Charlie Kirk’s death have reportedly begun to take root at the far-right organization, The Bulwark reported Thursday.

Last week, Aubrey Laitsch, a former communications staffer at TPUSA, posted a video claiming that the organization lied about the reason she was let go.

“I just have a gut feeling that I was terminated from Turning Point because I am questioning the narrative of what happened to my role model and CEO, Charlie Kirk, on the day of his assassination,” Laitsch said. She later documented a man who appeared to be a private investigator snooping around her house, further raising concerns that something was amiss.

Laitsch’s suspicion that Kirk’s death was an inside job didn’t come from nowhere: It’s a conspiracy theory being pushed by Candace Owens, whose claims that Kirk was murdered for his rejection of Israel and AIPAC have ripped a massive hole in the middle of the far right.

Laitsch’s firing is just the latest in a series of terminations, as staffers have reported a “purge” at the organization—and even started a “fallout fund” for terminated employees. Owens has also boosted stories of firings, sharing audio of an anonymous staffer who claimed to have been fired without explanation and another story of a TPUSA executive who showed up at an employee’s home to fire her and demand back her company electronics.

One must not cry for the discarded members of an ultra-right-wing Christian-nationalist organization—and it’s worth noting that suggesting your boss committed murder would probably get you fired from any job.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

CBP Chief Defends Violent Tactics in Minnesota as “De-Escalation”

The heads of CBP and ICE defended what federal agents are doing in Minnesota.

CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott testifies in Congress.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott testifies during a hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on February 12.

The heads of Customs and Border Protection and ICE were grilled by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Thursday about the conduct of federal agents.

Republican Senator Rand Paul called out the agency heads for what happened on Minneapolis’s streets just prior to Alex Pretti’s killing, specifically a video of agents shoving a woman face down on the ground.

CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott equivocated, saying that pushing a woman to the ground “can be” considered a de-escalation tactic, “depending on the circumstances.”

“I don’t know what happened before this. If an officer thinks that doing that is going to prevent any kind of a physical encounter, if there’s a weapon or anything else, I’m not saying there is, I’m just saying in certain cases, using hand-to-hand is a de-escalation,” Scott said. Paul didn’t agree with this.

“No one in America believes that shoving that woman’s face in the snow was de-escalation, but your officers need to know that they had a verbal encounter with her. She did not place her hands on the officers. She wasn’t trying to get their weapon,” Paul said, asking if it is “proper to physically throw a woman down or throw anyone down” in response to verbal attacks.

Scott and Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons eventually both answered no.

After a video was shown of Pretti’s killing, Democratic Senator Gary Peters pointed out how Pretti was beaten with a spray canister before he was shot. He criticized the violence perpetrated by agents, asking if beating someone “with a canister, is that de-escalatory?”

The answer from Scott wasn’t encouraging.

“What I’m seeing is a subject that’s also not compliant. He’s not following any guidance. He’s fighting back nonstop. I don’t know what they’re saying. I don’t know what’s going on in this situation,” Scott responded.

Neither of the agency heads came off well during the hearing, nor did they indicate any changes are coming in how Border Patrol and ICE handles detentions or people protesting against them. Violence has become the norm, even after the outrage following the killings of Renee Good and Pretti. U.S. citizens are routinely detained, either because federal agents are trying to punish them for protesting or because they are being racially profiled as undocumented immigrants.

The Trump administration may make a few nods here and there toward de-escalation and lowering tensions, but its mass deportation agenda, complete with violence and hostility toward protesters, remains intact, even with an announced drawdown in Minneapolis. The protesters around the country aren’t going to stop as long as the injustice continues. Will the government finally get a clue?

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Wipes Out EPA’s Power to Fight Climate Change

The Environmental Protection Agency can no longer regulate greenhouse gas emissions.

Donald Trump and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin speak in the Oval Office of the White House.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Donald Trump and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announce the end of the endangerment finding, on February 12.

President Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday rejected scientific evidence that greenhouse gases endanger public health and welfare, undermining a foundational pillar in the fight against climate change.

The agency revoked the 2009 endangerment finding, an Obama-era policy that emerged from the 2007 Massachusetts v. EPA Supreme Court case that determined greenhouse gases to be a real public health risk that could be addressed via the Clean Air Act. Repealing the rule affects what the EPA can regulate, from vehicles to the oil and gas industry to major power plants.

President Trump claimed that the endangerment finding “severely damaged the American auto industry and massively drove up prices for American consumers.” But this is a massive blow for the institutional fight against climate change—and for our finite environment.

Less pollution and emissions oversight will only expedite the negative impacts of climate change that we’ve already experienced.  

“This decision prioritizes the profits of big oil and gas companies and polluters over clean air and water, the health of kids and all people, and the progress we’ve made to respond to climate change,” Medical Society Consortium on Climate and Health head Lisa Patel told Axios. 

Legal challenges from the D.C. Court of Appeals are expected soon. 

This story has been updated. 

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Judge Rules Pete Hegseth Has No Authority to Punish Mark Kelly

Hegseth targeted Kelly after the senator participated in a video message telling U.S. troops to obey the law.

Senator Mark Kelly speaks into a microphone
Heather Diehl/Getty Images

A senior U.S. district judge on Thursday blocked Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s efforts to punish Senator Mark Kelly.

In an exclamatory 29-page opinion, Judge Richard Leon tossed Hegseth’s attempt to censure the retired U.S. Navy captain after Kelly encouraged American troops to reject illegal orders. Hegseth attempted to silence Kelly on the basis that U.S. service members are not extended the same First Amendment protections as the general population—but that rationale didn’t fly with Leon.

“Unfortunately for Secretary Hegseth, no court has ever extended those principles to retired servicemembers, much less a retired servicemember serving in Congress and exercising oversight responsibility over the military,” Leon wrote in his ruling. “This Court will not be the first to do so!”

Leon further scolded Hegseth for trying to circumnavigate the judicial system in order to muzzle the Arizona Democrat by arguing that the military was better equipped to handle the dispute. To advance his point, Leon turned to the wise words of fabled folk singer-songwriter Bob Dylan.

“This Court has all it needs to conclude that Defendants have trampled on Senator Kelly’s First Amendment freedoms and threatened the constitutional liberties of millions of military retirees,” Leon wrote. “After all, as Bob Dylan famously said, ‘You don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows.’”

Leon’s decision arrived two days after a grand jury in Washington refused to approve Kelly’s charges, which were related to a pro-law and order video he took part in last November that enraged Donald Trump.

In the video statement posted to Facebook, six Democratic members of the House and Senate—a coalition of veterans and former national security professionals—urged servicemembers not to “give up the ship.” The bloc repeated that America’s military and intelligence communities “can” and “must … refuse illegal orders.” They made no reference to disobeying Trump directly, only reminding people to uphold the Constitution.

In reaction, the president called for their execution, writing on Truth Social that their behavior was “punishable by DEATH!”

This story has been updated.

Read more about Hegseth's attack on Kelly:
Elissa Slotkin Now Under Investigation as Mark Kelly Sues Hegseth
Edith Olmsted/
/

Mike Johnson Suddenly Knows Nothing on Pam Bondi Spying on Lawmakers

Representative Pramila Jayapal said she had spoken directly to Johnson about the DOJ tracking lawmakers’ searches in the Epstein files.

House Speaker Mike Johnson looks down while walking in the Capitol
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

House Speaker Mike Johnson pretended Thursday that he knew nothing about Attorney General Pam Bondi’s plot to spy on lawmakers—even though one Democrat had already warned him.

A photograph of Bondi’s notes at a House Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday showed that the attorney general brought a record of what Washington state Representative Pramila Jayapal had searched in the DOJ’s unredacted files on Jeffrey Epstein—sparking outrage among lawmakers that the department had overstepped the separation of powers.

Speaking to reporters Thursday morning, Johnson offered one of his classic amnesiac responses.

“I don’t know anything about that, I’m not commenting on it. I haven’t seen or heard anything about that, but that would be inappropriate if it happened,” Johnson said.

But Johnson was lying—he had been told about it.

Jayapal told NPR News earlier Thursday that after discussing the issue with Johnson the day before, she believed there was “bipartisan agreement” that lawmakers should be able to review the files without being surveilled.

Setting aside the possibility that Johnson hit his head very hard in the intervening hours, it seems that the speaker is once again lying in order to play defense for Donald Trump’s administration—at the expense of the rights and privacy of his own colleagues.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

DHS Panics Over New Bodycam Footage of Marimar Martinez Shooting

The Department of Homeland Security is pissed that newly released bodycam footage contradicts their story on the Border Patrol shooting.

Marimar Martinez
Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images
Marimar Martinez

The Department of Homeland Security is on the defensive Thursday morning over new bodycam footage that contradicts its version of events in the Border Patrol’s shooting of Marimar Martinez in Chicago last year. 

Martinez was shot five times in October after she followed a Border Patrol agent’s car in Chicago, honking to alert her neighbors of their presence. DHS initially claimed that when the officers exited their vehicle, Martinez tried to run them over, “forcing the officers to fire defensively.” She was charged with felony assault of a federal officer despite ending up in the hospital herself, while the agents were lauded for their exemplary work by Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino. 

“The @FBI just arrested two individuals who were allegedly driving these vehicles and attacking our federal law enforcement officers,” FBI Director Kash Patel said at the time. “They have been charged for assaulting federal officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon. Attack our law enforcement, and this FBI will find you and bring you to justice.” 

Newly released bodycam footage makes it clear that isn’t what happened. 

“It’s time to get aggressive and get the f**k out, because they’re trying to box us in,” an agent says before turning the wheel sharply toward the left. “We’ve been struck,” an agent says, before getting out of the car and gunshot sounds are heard. 

Surveillance footage from the road also showed no immediate obstruction or boxing in of the agent’s vehicle. 

Texts revealed that Border Patrol agent Charles Exum, who shot Martinez, was called  a “legend among agents” and praised for his “good shooting” by his colleagues. Martinez’s felony assault case was eventually dismissed.

The DHS took particular offense to CNN’s Omar Jimenez’s reporting of the bodycam footage. 

“Are we watching the same video? This is CNN parroting a lawsuit complaint for the sake of getting an emotional exclusive interview to rile up their 53 viewers. They should just drop the charade and hire the reporter as co counsel,” the DHS account wrote rather angrily on Thursday. “Once again @CNN demonstrates a complete aversion to the truth. Border Patrol law enforcement officers were ambushed and rammed. The officers can be heard identifying the threat ‘we are boxed in’ attempting to avoid conflict, by driving away, and then clearly identify when this violent rioter hit them with her vehicle. ‘We are hit.’” 

The DHS account is simply repeating the exact things that this new footage draws into question. It certainly doesn’t look like they’re boxed in, and it certainly does look like their car makes a hard maneuver right before they say they’ve been hit. 

“I appreciate the response, but the agent himself testified he wouldn’t consider this a ramming and this is also his vehicle in the highlighted circle at the time of the shooting,” Jimenez said. “Do you assess this as ‘boxed in’?”

X screenshot Omar Jimenez @OmarJimenez I appreciate the response, but the agent himself testified he wouldn’t consider this a ramming and this is also his vehicle in the highlighted circle at the time of the shooting. Do you assess this as “boxed in”? screenshot of bodycam footage
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Judge Rules Trump Must Return Men Deported to El Salvador Mega-Prison

The Trump administration has been dealt a major blow after fighting this case for nearly a year.

El Salvador’s Minister of Justice and Public Security Héctor Villatoro accompanies U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stand alongside others, in front of a prison cell holding dozens of men dressed in white.
Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images
El Salvador’s Minister of Justice and Public Security Héctor Villatoro accompanies U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem during a tour of the Terrorist Confinement Center (CECOT) on March 26, 2025 in Tecoluca, El Salvador.

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to “facilitate” the return of over 100 Venezuelan men it sent to a mega-prison in El Salvador last year. 

U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg issued the ruling Thursday, giving the government one month to begin the process, noting that the men did not receive proper notice, due process, or a court hearing. Boasberg also said that the men would be able to petition for their return to the U.S. from overseas. 

“Against this backdrop, and mindful of the flagrancy of the Government’s violations of the deportees’ due-process rights that landed Plaintiffs in this situation, the Court refuses to let them languish in the solution-less mire Defendants propose,” Boasberg wrote.

If the government still has any of the men’s passports and identification documents, it has to return them, Boasberg added If they transferred those documents to El Salvador, “it shall make good faith efforts to obtain” them. The Trump administration will also be required to cover the air travel costs for any of the men sent to third countries who wish to return to the U.S.

The Trump administration has been fighting in court over the Venezuelans it sent to the brutal CECOT prison for nearly a year. The most famous case has been that of Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whose imprisonment was overturned in federal court and upheld by the Supreme Court. The government still resisted returning him to the U.S., but nearly three months after he was sent to El Salvador, it finally brought him back home where he awaits a final decision on his status.  

Others, including people deported for merely having tattoos deliberately misconstrued as gang symbols, haven’t been so lucky, languishing in a prison well-known for human rights abuses as part of a $6 million deal with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele. Now, if this ruling holds up, they will get some measure of relief from a merciless deportation policy. 

