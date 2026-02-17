John Fetterman Hits New Low in Quest for Donald Trump’s Approval

“I still strongly believe in Trump’s immigration laws about, ‘Let’s get the bad guys out of here.’ You know, they’re murderers, they killed people, they molested people, let’s get them out of here,” Ceballos said to the publication. “But I feel like I don’t fit that category. And I feel like that’s how they’re treating me.”

Ceballos has a misdemeanor battery conviction from 1994 for a fight involving multiple people, which he said was related to his first marriage. He doesn’t seem to have had any brushes with the law since then. After he was charged with voting illegally, he resigned. But the people of Coldwater have come to his defense, with ads being placed in the local newspaper to support Ceballos at his court hearing, which was so well attended that it was standing-room only.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, who has railed against voter fraud for more than a decade, is trying to make an example out of Ceballos. At a news conference announcing the charges against Ceballos, he said, “Noncitizen voting is a real problem. It is not something that happens once in a decade. It is something that happens fairly frequently.”