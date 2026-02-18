JD Vance Gets Humiliating Fact-Check on Air About Trump’s Popularity
Even Fox News can’t deny the truth.
Even Fox News hosts are making a point to correct Vice President JD Vance these days.
In an interview with Vance on Tuesday, Martha MacCallum cited a Fox poll of 1,005 voters showing Democrats leading in generic congressional vote preference, 52–46.
“We’ve got a long way to go, but obviously that number would not be good,” MacCallum said.
“That would not be good,” Vance replied. “I will say, as much as we love Fox News, we always think Fox News has the worst polling. Me and the president agree on that.”
“I could show you other ones that are very similar,” MacCallum said.
MacCallum is right that the vast majority of polls indicate the GOP’s popularity is down across the country. A Cygnal Political congressional poll conducted in early February reports a 3 percent lead for Democrats over Republicans. Silver Bulletin’s congressional polling average, which aggregates thousands of similar polls, has Democrats leading by 5.4 percent.
That Vance and Trump believe Fox News “has the worst polling” is interesting, given the network is famous for its conservative slant. However, Fox’s polling operates independently of its programming, and is considered quite reliable by major outlets. The anger toward Fox perhaps stems from the disconnect between its laudatory programming and the poor popularity numbers suggested by its polls.