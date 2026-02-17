Rhode Island Hockey Game Shooter Had Nazi Tattoos
The far right is foaming at the mouth over the shooter being trans. But they’re leaving out one important detail.
The far right is using the murder of a mother and one of her sons to attack transgender people, completely ignoring the fact that the shooter had massive Nazi tattoos.
The shooter, who police said was born with the name Robert Dorgan but also went by Roberta Esposito, fatally shot their ex-wife and son at a hockey game in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on Monday night. Esposito then turned the gun on themself, dying of a self-inflicted wound.
According to divorce records obtained by The Providence Journal, Esposito’s wife initially said she ended their 25-year marriage due Esposito’s “Gender reassignment surgery, Narcissistic + personality disorder traits,” before crossing it out and writing “irreconcilable differences which caused the irremediable breakdown of the marriage.”
The usual online far-right ghouls descended upon the news, foaming at the mouth for another opportunity to demonize every single trans person based on Esposito’s actions.
“Transgenderism is a severe mental illness,” commentator Evan Kilgore stated. “It’s time to bring back insane asylums for people like this.”
“President Trump needs to re-open mental institutions, and society needs to stop celebrating & encouraging transgender status,” former Trump delegate Christian Ziegler said.
“The Rhode Island trans shooter tweeted YESTERDAY warning that you shouldn’t point out that ‘trans women’ are really men or they will go ‘berserk,’” Libs of TikTok wrote. “Transgender people are violent and a danger to society.”
All of these reactions glossed over two major things. First, Esposito was a registered Republican. And according to the account Libs of TikTok referenced, they were a vocal Trump supporter. Secondly, Esposito had a massive Nazi SS tattoo on their arm.
People usually don’t have Nazi tattoos that they display prominently unless they have Nazi sympathies. People like that have killed more people, and currently have the power to kill more people, than any transgender person. And yet the issue here for the right is the person’s gender identity rather than the fact that they had a symbol of hate on their body. Probably because they have more in common with Esposito than they want to admit.