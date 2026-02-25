Minneapolis Woman Targeted by ICE Arrested at Trump State of the Union
Aliya Rahman, a guest of Representative Ilhan Omar, was forced out of the event.
Aliya Rahman probably thought she was done getting arrested when she attended Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.
Rahman, a U.S. citizen with autism and a traumatic brain injury, was previously detained by ICE while on her way to a medical appointment in Minneapolis. After stopping her car due to a traffic jam caused by ICE agents, Rahman was dragged from the car and pulled out of her vehicle, getting dangerously tangled in her seatbelt. She later stated that she blacked out in her holding cell.
Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar made Rahman one of her four guests to the State of the Union address. The other three guests were also Minnesotans who had been targeted by ICE agents, or who had helped protect their communities from the havoc.
But an hour into the event, Rahman was again arrested, this time by the Capitol Police for “disruption of Congress.” It’s unclear exactly what Rahman said or did before being detained.
“All State of the Union tickets clearly explain that demonstrating is prohibited,” the Capitol Police said. “At approximately 10:07 p.m., a person in the House Gallery started demonstrating during tonight’s State of the Union Address. The guest was told to sit down, but refused to obey our lawful orders.”
Other attendees were also escorted out over the course of the evening, though Rahman appears to be the only guest who was arrested. Before Trump’s speech, Texas Representative Al Green was removed for holding up a sign directed at Trump, reading “Black People Aren’t Apes.”