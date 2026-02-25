Minneapolis Woman Targeted by ICE Arrested at Trump State of the Union

In December, top Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee opened an investigation into Patel after it became clear that he took multiple flights on a $60 million government jet in order to see his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins. The jet owner’s listed address, according to its FAA registration, was the FBI’s national headquarters in Washington. Days later, Patel reportedly took another FBI plane to Texas to visit some friends.

Patel has been riding on the country’s dime since he was sworn in as the face of America’s largest national law enforcement agency. Weeks after a Republican-controlled Senate gave Patel the green light to run the FBI, he took several jaunts to different areas of the country, including Las Vegas and Nashville, a lifestyle he hasn’t been shy to advertise amongst the rank and file of the federal bureau.

“If you have golf, hockey, fishing, or hunting and beautiful sights, you’re going to see a lot of me,” Patel once said, according to an internal source that shared the comments with Durbin.