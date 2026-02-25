Was Trump Hiding His Massive Bruise at the State of the Union?
Donald Trump’s hand was hidden from view as he delivered his State of the Union address to Congress.
President Donald Trump kept his bruised right hand out of view Tuesday night during his lengthy State of the Union address.
As Trump delivered his address, he grasped the podium with both hands, but kept his right hand out of sight.
Since July, the president has been repeatedly spotted with a large bruise on the back of his right hand—except for a few instances when it inexplicably switched to his left hand.
Trump has gotten good at hiding it from the public—either with makeup or careful hand placement—but the 79-year-old president can’t hide everything, and cameras don’t lie.
The White House has claimed that his seemingly permanent injuries were the result of too much handshaking and taking aspirin. But doctors have theorized that the president’s discolored hands could be a sign of something much worse.