Democrats Erupt in Trump State of Union: “You’re Killing Americans!”

The detainees were reportedly fed while the plane was stuck, with strong winds preventing the plane from even being towed. Finally, at 2:45 p.m. Monday, the plane was towed to its terminal. Detainees were taken off of the plane and into the terminal, which was closed to the public, and were again given food. But the plane had been sitting at the airport for so long that a new flight crew had to take over.

“Detainees are being provided catered meals, continuous access to drinking water, and appropriate restroom facilities for the duration of the delay,” a DHS spokesperson told the Boston Globe. “All required prescription medications are being supplied at no cost, and medical personnel are available to provide proper medical care. ICE personnel are conducting regular welfare checks to ensure everyone’s well-being, comfort, and dignity while awaiting departure.”

Passengers were held at the terminal until 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, when the plane took off again to head to its final destination, which has not been made public. That means that the passengers’ long journey is still not over. In past ICE deportation flights, passengers have been kept in shackles.