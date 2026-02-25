Democrats Erupt in Trump State of Union: “You’re Killing Americans!”
Democrats began yelling at the president after he claimed to be protecting Americans.
Several Democratic representatives shouted at President Trump from their seats as he lied about protecting American citizens during his State of the Union speech on Tuesday.
“The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens,” Trump said.
The Republican side erupted while Democrats heckled the president.
“You’re killing Americans,” Representative Rashida Tlaib yelled multiple times. “You have killed Americans,” Representative Ilhan Omar joined in.
Representative Gwen Moore called Trump a “tyrant” repeatedly. Representative Gil Cisneros yelled about how Trump is violating the Constitution.
Trump continued on, smiling smugly. “You should be ashamed of yourself, not standing up. You should be ashamed.”
“You should be ashamed!” Omar responded, pointing at Trump. They were then drowned out by chants of “USA” by the Republican side of the aisle.
“These people are crazy I tell you, they’re crazy,” Trump later said, referring to the Democrats as they continued to heckle him.
The Democrats’ response was necessary given the ease with which Trump was lying about protecting Americans, as his federal agents shot Renee Good and Alex Pretti—two “protected” American citizens—dead in the street in Minneapolis.