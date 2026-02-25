Al Green Forced Out of State of the Union Over Sign on Trump Racism
The Democratic representative stood in front of President Trump with a message from Black Americans.
Texas Representative Al Green was once again escorted out of President Trump’s State of the Union—this time for holding up a sign that read “Black People Aren’t Apes.”
Green’s sign was a reference to Trump’s racist post on Truth Social earlier this month depicting Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as apes—-summoning harsh condemnations from Democrats and Republicans alike. The president later deleted the post, claiming that it had been published by a staffer.
Green attempted to hold his sign up in front of Trump as the president entered the chamber, but was blocked by House Majority Leader Steve Scalise.
When Trump boarded the stage, the 78-year-old Houston-area congressman stood in the fourth row and held up his sign again.
As Trump began his address, Republican Representative Troy Nehls, also from Texas, reportedly approached Green about the sign. He was held back by Representative Pat Fallon as the sergeant of arms escorted Green out. Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin also tried to pull the sign away from Green.
As Green was escorted out, the audience started shouting “USA!”
Last year, Green was removed from the chamber after reportedly kept yelling at Trump, “You have no mandate to cut Medicaid!” The Texas Democrat waved his cane in the direction of the president and was warned to stop several times.