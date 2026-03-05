Here’s How Long Trump Is Planning for the Iran War to Last

Trump had previously indicated that he hoped the conflict would last only four weeks—but clearly the military is operating on a more expansive timeline, as continued strikes from the U.S. and Israel spiral out into a larger regional conflict with a climbing death toll.

Trump’s military campaign in Iran reportedly cost taxpayers more than $5 billion within the first three days alone. Representative Joe Morelle, a member of the House Appropriations Committee, has warned the war could cost up to $1 billion per day. Therefore, U.S. Central Command is currently planning for a war that could cost between $100 billion and $180 billion, or more.

The timing of Trump’s war may also read as convenient for Republicans who must gird themselves for a tough battle in the midterm elections. Ahead of November, Democrats have continued to gain momentum, and Trump’s approval rating has hit a second-term low, signaling what could be a disaster for the president’s party.