Here’s How Long Trump Is Planning for the Iran War to Last
Donald Trump predicted it would be over in four weeks. Officials in his administration are planning on something much longer.
President Donald Trump’s illegal and expensive war in Iran could stretch on until September—just in time to hand Republicans a win for the upcoming midterm elections.
U.S. Central Command requested the Pentagon dispatch more military intelligence officers to its Florida headquarters in order to support operations in Iran for at least 100 days, but likely until September, Politico reported Wednesday.
Trump had previously indicated that he hoped the conflict would last only four weeks—but clearly the military is operating on a more expansive timeline, as continued strikes from the U.S. and Israel spiral out into a larger regional conflict with a climbing death toll.
Trump’s military campaign in Iran reportedly cost taxpayers more than $5 billion within the first three days alone. Representative Joe Morelle, a member of the House Appropriations Committee, has warned the war could cost up to $1 billion per day. Therefore, U.S. Central Command is currently planning for a war that could cost between $100 billion and $180 billion, or more.
The timing of Trump’s war may also read as convenient for Republicans who must gird themselves for a tough battle in the midterm elections. Ahead of November, Democrats have continued to gain momentum, and Trump’s approval rating has hit a second-term low, signaling what could be a disaster for the president’s party.
While Trump seems to have plans in the works to influence, interfere with, or even cancel the midterm elections, perhaps he hopes to hand Republicans a victory ahead of what is shaping up to be a bloodbath for their majorities in the House and Senate.
That could just as easily backfire.
Americans don’t typically love when the government spends billions of dollars on something they didn’t vote for. And win or lose, Republicans can’t really take credit for Trump’s military campaign in Iran because they have nothing to do with it. Trump seemingly declared war without congressional authorization—just one reason why his actions are blatantly illegal.