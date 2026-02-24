Skip Navigation
Edith Olmsted
DOJ Removes Accusations Against Trump From Epstein Files

The Department of Justice is taking down Epstein files that implicate Donald Trump.

Attorney General Pam Bondi leans over to speak with Donald Trump, placing a hand on his shoulder.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Department of Justice withheld multiple documents including allegations against President Donald Trump from its release of files on alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, according to an investigation by NPR.

The Department of Justice failed to release documents relating to three interviews the FBI conducted between July and October of 2019 with a woman who accused Trump of sexually assaulting her as a child. Only the first interview, conducted on July 24, 2019, is available to the public. In that conversation, she doesn’t mention Trump at all.

However, the woman’s allegations against the president still appeared in a 21-page slideshow included in files. “[REDACTED] stated Epstein introduced her to Trump who subsequently forced her head down to his exposed penis which she subsequently bit,” the FBI said. “In response, Trump punched her in the head and kicked her out.” This allegedly occurred in the mid-1980s when she was “approximately 13-15 years old.”

A record of the FBI interviews does appear in the files—on a list of discovery files given to Epstein’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell before her trial. By allowing Maxwell to retain information that the public does not have, Trump’s DOJ has enabled her to maintain potential blackmail over the president, according to independent journalist Roger Sollenberger.

The details of the woman’s story appeared to match details from a victim lawsuit from December 2019. In a publicly available interview, “Jane Doe 4” claimed that she was “brutally and forcibly battered, assaulted, and raped,” by prominent men she met through Epstein. On one occasion, one of these prominent men forcibly slapped Jane Doe 4 in the face after she was forced to perform oral sex on him. This same man forcibly raped her, penetrating her both vaginally and anally.

These aren’t the only documents mentioning Trump that went missing from the DOJ’s release.

The Department of Justice removed another interview report with a second survivor of Epstein’s abuse, in which the woman recalled meeting Trump when she was a minor. “EPSTEIN told TRUMP, ‘This is a good one, huh,’” the interview report reads. The file was removed after its initial publication on January 20, and then republished on February 19.

Multiple other interviews conducted by the FBI mention the second woman’s meeting with Trump. One interview with a brief mention of Trump was briefly removed and restored last week, and another interview with the second woman’s mother was removed and is still unavailable, NPR reported.

In that conversation, the second woman’s mother recalled hearing that “a prince and DONALD TRUMP visited EPSTEIN’s house” which made her “think that if they are there then how could EPSTEIN be a criminal,” according to NPR’s copy of that interview.

The Department of Justice has removed and reuploaded dozens of documents in order to redact names that were wrongly made public.

Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed that the government has “released all ‘records, documents, communications and investigative materials’” related to Epstein, insisting that no records were withheld “on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity.” A recent analysis suggested that the DOJ has released just 2 percent of its total files on the sex offender.

Malcolm Ferguson
Republicans Turn Against Fellow Rep. Over Alleged Affair With Aide

Representative Tony Gonzales is facing growing pressure to resign after he was accused of having an affair with his aide, who died after setting herself on fire.

Representative Tony Gonzales speaking
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Representative Tony Gonzales

Calls for the resignation of GOP Representative Tony Gonzales are growing as more details emerge regarding an ex-staffer who set herself on fire after he ended their alleged affair.

Regina Ann Santos-Aviles was a 35-year-old wife and mother who served as the regional director for Gonzales’s Uvalde, Texas, office. In 2024, just one day after Gonzales’s primary victory, Santos-Aviles made her affair known to the rest of the staff, and was seemingly punished for her admission. Meetings she set were canceled, and Gonzales stopped traveling to Uvalde—something he had previously done regularly. Santos-Aviles’s husband also became aware of the affair, adding to her distress. She spiraled into depression and started taking medication for it in the summer of 2025. In August, she self-immolated with gasoline and died a day later at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.

Gonzales skipped the funeral and consistently deflected blame when asked. But on Monday, 24SightNews revealed screenshots of Gonzales pressing Aviles for nude photos in 2024, leading to five of Gonzales’s Republican colleagues—most of them women—to call for his resignation.

“The entire Texas delegation, as well as every single other Member of Congress, should be condemning a sitting Member of Congress asking for explicit photos of their staff,” MAGA Representative Anna Paulina Luna wrote on Monday. “As a woman, this is really disgusting to see. Not to mention, it brings dishonor on the House of Representatives. I am so sick of people not calling this crap out. Again, like I’ve said before, this is not the only case of this crap up here. @RepTonyGonzales, shame on you.”

“Stop being predatory freaks and get OUT of office. YOU DO NOT BELONG HERE. This behavior is reprehensible and a poor reflection on the Republican Party, and I will not tolerate this type of moral rot in my own party,” she wrote in another post without mentioning Gonzales by name.

“.@RepTonyGonzales, RESIGN!” MAGA Representative Lauren Boebert wrote.

Representative Tim Burchett called on Gonzales to “do the right thing” and step down.

Representative Nancy Mace took it a step further.

“We’ve filed a resolution directing the Ethics Committee to preserve and publicly release records and reports on all of their investigations into Members of Congress for sexual harassment and unwelcome sexual advances. Tony Gonzales is just the tip of the iceberg,” she said Tuesday. “There is no place for sexual harassment or unwelcome sexual advances in the House of Representatives. And we won’t let the Washington establishment keep protecting its own. End of story.”

“I’m joining Nancy Mace, Lauren Boebert, and Anna Paulina Luna in calling for Representative Tony Gonzales to resign immediately,” Representative Thomas Massie chimed in. “Where are the other men in the GOP? Trump is infamous for making terrible endorsements — this is one and it should be revoked.”

Gonzales is currently running for re-election this November.

This story has been updated.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
Turns Out Trump Hasn’t Actually Sent “Hospital Boat” to Greenland

Donald Trump bragged over the weekend he was sending a floating hospital to a territory with nationalized health care.

People protest against U.S. control of Greenland in Nuuk, Greenland
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Seemingly nobody in the federal government actually received instructions to send a hospital boat to Greenland.

The Pentagon has heard no official word about sending any such sort of humanitarian aid to the Arctic island, The Wall Street Journal reported late Monday.

Donald Trump announced on Saturday that the White House would be sending a “great hospital boat” to Greenland, though exactly who would be responsible for the project—and why Greenland, which has nationalized health care, would need it—was not clear.

Trump included an AI-generated image of the USNS Mercy, despite the fact that the ship is based on the West Coast. The hospital ship situated on the East Coast is the USNS Comfort. Both are currently in the shop, with the USNS Mercy in the middle of a yearlong maintenance period and the USNS Comfort undergoing repairs that are expected to be completed in April.

Regardless, the Pentagon had not received instructions to send either Navy ship, reported the Journal.

In the days since Trump’s notice, not one agency or office potentially responsible for the unwanted project has recognized that the boat is a real thing that’s actually happening.

Pinning responsibility has been more like a game of hot potato: On Monday, the Pentagon referred questions to U.S. Northern Command, which redirected questions to the U.S. Navy, which in turn sent questions to the White House, CNN reported. The White House has so far failed to elaborate, with spokespeople pointing back to Trump’s social media post.

Greenland has expressed zero interest in Washington’s unsolicited aid package. The island currently has six hospitals that serve its 56,000 residents. Remote parts of the Danish-controlled territory have struggled with accessing specialized medical equipment—though that would hardly be addressed by a centralized boat at the coast.

Furthermore, the issue was tackled earlier this month, when the island’s capital city, Nuuk, settled on a new arrangement with Copenhagen that would allow Greenlanders to access specialized health care in Denmark.

“That will be ‘no thanks’ from us,” Jens-Frederik Nielsen, the Greenlandic prime minister, wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday. “President Trump’s idea to send a US hospital ship here to Greenland has been duly noted. But we have a public health system where care is free for citizens.”

Trump’s offer appears to be just another component to his relentless quest to annex the mineral-rich territory. Trump has claimed that America “needs” Greenland “for defense.” But what exactly the White House stands to gain from controlling Greenland isn’t clear, especially in light of the fact that myriad existing treaties already give the U.S. unfettered access to Greenland as a military base. Danish and Greenlandic officials have repeatedly insisted that Greenland is not for sale.

Hafiz Rashid
Trump Team Quietly Drops Case Against Dems in “Illegal Orders” Video

The Washington U.S. Attorney’s office previously failed to get a grand jury indictment of the group.

Senator Mark Kelly walks at the Munich Security Conference
Matthias Balk/picture alliance/Getty Images

Donald Trump is dropping his attempt to prosecute six congressional Democrats who made a video urging federal law enforcement and members of the military not to obey illegal orders.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C., led by Jeanine Pirro, had sought to indict lawmakers two weeks ago, but a federal grand jury issued a rare denial. Pirro has subsequently decided to stop pursuing the case, NBC News reported Monday night. While another federal prosecutor in a different federal court district could still try to bring a case, there’s no indication that any will.

Trump had accused Representatives Jason Crow, Maggie Goodlander, Chris Deluzio, and Chrissy Houlahan, as well as Senators Mark Kelly and Elissa Slotkin, of “SEDITION AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL,” even suggesting that they should be executed.

It was a gross abuse of power, as none of the six lawmakers did anything except express their First Amendment rights and tell federal and military personnel not to follow illegal orders, which shouldn’t bother the White House if it doesn’t believe it’s issuing any. A federal grand jury agreed, and on some level, prosecutors in Pirro’s office must have known their effort was unfounded, as they couldn’t name any statute the members of Congress violated.

Trump’s State of the Union address will take place Tuesday night. It’s not clear how many of the six Democrats will be attending, but at least some of them will. It will be interesting to see if Trump decides to take a jab at them during his speech, or even acknowledges them at all.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
Trump Says War With Iran Is Totally Still on the Table

Donald Trump rejected reports that his advisers were counseling him to avoid conflict with Iran.

Donald Trump holds his arms out to the side while speaking at a podium
Nathan Posner/Anadolu/Getty Images

The possibility of war with Iran is still very much a possibility, according to Donald Trump.

Top U.S. military officials have reportedly warned the White House against dragging the country into war with Iran, arguing that it could entangle America in a prolonged conflict.

But that is not the narrative that Trump wants circulated amongst the American public. In a lengthy Truth Social post Monday, the president claimed that “numerous stories” about Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine’s broad caution toward the Middle East situation were “100 percent incorrect.”

“General Caine, like all of us, would like not to see War but, if a decision is made on going against Iran at a Military level, it is his opinion that it will be something easily won,” Trump wrote.

“He knows Iran well in that he was in charge of Midnight Hammer, the attack on the Iranian Nuclear Development,” he continued. “It is a Development no longer, but rather, was blown to smithereens by our Great B-2 Bombers.”

Trump ordered a strike on Iran’s nuclear sites on June 22 without the express approval of Congress. The attack damaged facilities in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan, though a postmortem battle damage assessment by the Pentagon’s intelligence arm determined that the missile barrage only set Iran’s nuclear program back by a few months, rather than the “years” that Trump had advertised.

“Razin Caine is a Great Fighter, and represents the Most Powerful Military anywhere in the World,” Trump said. “He has not spoken of not doing Iran, or even the fake limited strikes that I have been reading about, he only knows one thing, how to WIN and, if he is told to do so, he will be leading the pack.”

“Everything that has been written about a potential War with Iran has been written incorrectly, and purposefully so,” he wrote. “I am the one that makes the decision, I would rather have a Deal than not but, if we don’t make a Deal, it will be a very bad day for that Country and, very sadly, its people, because they are great and wonderful, and something like this should never have happened to them.”

U.S. officials, including Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner—Trump’s son-in-law—are expected to discuss the countries’ ongoing standoff with Iranian leadership in Geneva Thursday.

Edith Olmsted
ICE Chief Lied to Congress About Training, Whistleblowers Say

ICE slashed the amount of training and testing recruits must undergo.

Federal immigration agents stand in a residential street. One of them points to the side.
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

A whistleblower report revealed Monday that ICE has been cutting corners on essential training for federal agents—despite what ICE chief Todd Lyons told Congress earlier this month.  

In a lengthy memo produced by Democrats on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Subcommittee on Permanent Investigations, whistleblower documents indicated that new recruits were receiving significantly less training amid a surge in hiring, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday.  

The schedules included in the whistleblower documents “indicate that current ICE recruits receive nearly 250 fewer hours of training than previous cohorts of recruits,” the memo stated.

Earlier this month, Lyons claimed that while ICE had reduced the number of training days from 75 to 42, the organization had adjusted the schedule in order to preserve the amount of training. “Five days a week was five eight-hour days. We’ve gone to six 12-hour days,” he said.

Whistleblower documents included in the memo indicated that ICE had also made sweeping changes to its training syllabus and testing requirements for cadets. 

A syllabus from this month compared to one from before the agency’s hiring surge indicated that ICE has cut entire modules, including force simulation training, government structure, criminal versus removal proceedings, and use of force. 

The standards for testing have also been significantly reduced. ICE recruits previously needed to pass 25 practical exams in order to graduate, and now they only need to pass nine. Among the more than a dozen exams that have been eliminated were tests on “Criminal Encounters,” “Judgment pistol shooting,” and “Determine removability.”

“All of these are now instead evaluated, if at all, mainly by open-book, multiple-choice written exams and without any graded practical examinations,” the memo stated.

These changes have come as Americans have witnessed ICE agents across the country practice excessive force, warrantless searches or arrests, racial profiling, and wrongful detentions. A new report Monday revealed that an ICE agent in Minnesota had accidentally discharged his weapon in a hotel room—nearly killing the person in the room next door. 

The memo was released ahead of another congressional hearing about ICE’s apparent abuses. 

Speaking at the hearing Monday was Ryan Schwank, an attorney who served as an instructor for new ICE recruits in Georgia. He claimed that ICE had cut firearms training, as well as legal classes on the constitutional limits of ICE’s authority and protesters’ rights.

Schwank previously tipped off Senator Richard Blumenthal’s office about ICE giving itself permission to forgo a judicial warrant in order to enter people’s homes. It was unclear whether he was the whistleblower behind the documents included in the newest report.

Hafiz Rashid
Democrats Set to Pick Up House Seat With New Maps in Red State

A federal court has blocked a Republican effort to kill the new congressional map.

No Kings protesters gather on the lawn in front of the Utah State Capitol.
Marli Miller/UCG/Universal Images Group/Getty Images
No Kings protesters gather at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City, October 19, 2025.

Utah, which has four seats in the House of Representatives, all held by Republicans, may soon add a Democratic congressional seat thanks to court-ordered redistricting.

A three-judge federal panel on Monday refused to block a new congressional map for the state that puts the mostly Democratic Salt Lake County, the home of state capital Salt Lake City, into one district, paving the way for the map to take effect in time for the 2026 midterms. It’s likely that Democrats would pick up the new seat.

The ruling comes after years of gerrymandering battles in Utah, and disrupts President Trump’s calls for Republican-led states to redistrict ahead of 2026. Utah Republicans’ proposed map would have ensured, as in previous elections, that the state’s entire congressional delegation would have remained Republican. In November, however, it was struck down by a state court, with Utah District Court Judge Dianna Gibson ruling that Republicans had divided Salt Lake County into four districts to help themselves.

Now, Democrats have a good chance to win a congressional seat in Utah thanks to a 2018 ballot initiative that created an independent redistricting commission and enshrined anti-gerrymandering legislation. Utah’s Republicans have undermined that initiative ever since, and their latest attempt prompted a lawsuit from activists including the League of Women Voters of Utah and Mormon Women for Ethical Government.

Technically, Republicans can still appeal Monday’s decision, but the state’s Republican Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson, who is in charge of the state’s elections, previously said that the final 2026 congressional map had to be ready by Monday.

Trump won’t be happy with the news, considering his efforts to avert a Democratic landslide in November. He pushed for Indiana to redraw new congressional maps eliminating the state’s two Democratic seats last year, only to have that effort rejected by the state’s Republicans. What else is Trump going to try in order to rig the midterms in his favor?

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
WTF Is Going on With Trump’s “Hospital Boat” for Greenland?

The White House is keeping silent on Donald Trump’s weird supposed plan.

Photos of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein that say, "Yes NATO, no pedo" in English and Greenlandic are posted on a bus stop in Nuuk, Greenland
Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe/Getty Images
A bus stop in Nuuk, Greenland

Nobody in Washington can seem to make head or tail of Donald Trump’s latest attempt to win over Greenland.

The president announced on Saturday that the White House would be sending a “great hospital boat” to Greenland, though exactly who would be responsible for the project—and why Greenland, which has nationalized health care, would need it—was not clear.

“Working with the fantastic Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, we are going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there,” Trump posted to Truth Social.

“It’s on the way!!!” he added.

In the days since, not one agency or office potentially responsible for the unnecessary humanitarian aid has recognized that the boat is a real thing that’s actually happening.

In a chain reaction of dodged ownership akin to hot potato, the Pentagon referred questions to the Department of Defense’s Northern Command, which redirected questions to the Navy, which in turn sent questions to the White House, CNN reported Monday. The White House has so far failed to share details.

Nonetheless, Landry, who has served as special envoy to Greenland since December, responded to the president on social media that he was “proud” to be working with the White House on “this important issue!” In a separate post on Sunday, Landry advertised that “once we get everything in place, we would love to welcome all those interested in helping!”

Greenland has expressed zero interest in Washington’s unsolicited aid package. The island currently has six hospitals that serve its 56,000 residents. Remote parts of the Danish-controlled territory have struggled with accessing specialized medical equipment—though that would hardly be addressed by a centralized boat at the coast.

Furthermore, the issue was tackled earlier this month, when the island’s capital city, Nuuk, settled on a new arrangement with Copenhagen that would allow Greenlanders to access specialized health care in Denmark.

“That will be ‘no thanks’ from us,” Jens-Frederik Nielsen, the Greenlandic prime minister, wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday. “President Trump’s idea to send an American hospital ship here to Greenland has been duly noted. But we have a public health system where care is free for citizens.”

Denmark’s political leadership felt similarly. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen snarked that she was “happy to live in a country where there is free and equal access to health for all. Where it’s not insurances and wealth that determine whether you get proper treatment.”

Trump’s offer appears to be just another component to his relentless quest to annex the mineral-rich territory. Trump has claimed that America “needs” Greenland “for defense.” But what exactly the White House stands to gain from controlling Greenland isn’t clear, especially in light of the fact that myriad existing treaties already give the U.S. unfettered access to Greenland as a military base.

Malcolm Ferguson
Peter Attia Resigns From CBS After Sick Messages to Jeffrey Epstein

Bari Weiss has lost her star CBS contributor.

Peter Attia speaks with a microphone in his hand while seated on an armchair.
Renee Dominguez/SXSW Conference & Festivals/Getty Images
Peter Attia speaks at the 2025 SXSW Conference & Festivals in Austin, Texas.

CBS contributor Peter Attia, who was handpicked by Bari Weiss to join the network, is now resigning after his close friendship with predator financier Jeffrey Epstein was made clearer in recent Justice Department files.

Attia, a celebrity health and wellness influencer, expressed regret for being found out as a close friend of Epstein’s.

“I apologize and regret putting myself in a position where emails, some of them embarrassing, tasteless, and indefensible, are now public, and that is on me,” Attia said, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news. “I accept that reality and the humiliation that comes with it.”

Attia shared hundreds of messages with Epstein throughout the 2010s—well after the financier pleaded guilty to procuring a child for prostitution—according to files made public by the Justice Department late last month. A simple search for Attia’s name in the Epstein files trove returns 1,838 results. Some of the messages are superficially benign, relating to health guidance, while others hint at a darker truth.

In a June 2015 email headed “fresh shipment,” Attia wrote to Epstein: “You [know] the biggest problem with becoming friends with you? The life you lead is so outrageous, and yet I can’t tell a soul …” The email included an image that was redacted by the DOJ.

In another crass exchange with the convicted sex offender, Attia cracked about the various health benefits of giving oral sex to women.

In 2016 Attia wrote, “Pussy is, indeed, low carb,” to Epstein. “Still awaiting results on gluten content, though.” In another message from that year, he even told Epstein’s assistant that he went into “JE withdrawal” when he didn’t see him. And a year later, Attia chose to spend time with the convicted sex trafficker instead of visiting his infant son, who had been hospitalized after entering cardiac arrest.

Attia joins an all-too-short list of Americans who have actually faced some kind of consequences for their proximity to and chumminess with an absolutely depraved individual. Former Obama White House attorney Kathy Ruemmler; Hyatt Hotels chairman Thomas Pritzker; Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison chairman Brad Karp; and New York School of Visual Arts department chair David A. Ross each resigned from their posts after the extents of their relationships with Epstein were revealed. Others—like Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Dr. Oz—remain unscathed.

Hafiz Rashid
Trump’s New Tariff Threat Derails Major Trade Deal With EU

The European Union has hit pause on a major trade deal with the United States.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen holds a press conference
Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty Images
President of the E.C. Ursula von der Leyen holds a press conference after an EU leaders' retreat in Belgium, on February 12.

The European Parliament is pausing the ratification of a trade agreement with the U.S. over Donald Trump’s tariff temper tantrum.

The legislative body’s international trade committee was supposed to vote Tuesday on a trade deal capping tariffs on imports from the EU at 15 percent, but after the Supreme Court’s ruling Friday that Trump’s tariffs are illegal, the fuming president responded by threatening a global tariff of the same rate.

Trump’s global tariff uses a different authority from those the court struck down, meaning that it’s an import duty that stacks upon existing tariffs. In effect, European companies will now be paying higher tariffs than they would under the negotiated deal.

A “whole range of products … are now much higher than the 15 percent in the old agreement,” said Bernd Lange, a German member of the European Parliament, who chairs the committee.

As a result, the committee on Monday held an emergency meeting in Brussels and decided to hold off on its vote for now.

“This is so uncertain,” Lange said. “It’s unclear if there will be additional measures.”

This is the second time the European Parliament has suspended ratifying the trade deal. Last month, the legislative body froze the deal after Trump threatened eight European countries with additional tariffs if they didn’t acquiesce to a U.S. takeover of Greenland.

EU officials, such as Maroš Šefčovič, the trade commissioner, want to keep the 15 percent tariff deal they negotiated, even though it’s unpopular in Europe because it requires the EU to drop most of its own tariffs. But Trump’s anger over the Supreme Court means that he is going to try different methods to use tariffs punitively to get his way over other countries.

“Any Country that wants to ‘play games’ with the ridiculous supreme court decision, especially those that have ‘Ripped Off’ the U.S.A. for years, and even decades, will be met with a much higher Tariff, and worse, than that which they just recently agreed to. BUYER BEWARE!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP,” the president wrote on Truth Social Monday morning. That’s not going to be reassuring to America’s international partners, even those who want to make a deal in good faith.

