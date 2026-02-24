DOJ Removes Accusations Against Trump From Epstein Files
The Department of Justice is taking down Epstein files that implicate Donald Trump.
The Department of Justice withheld multiple documents including allegations against President Donald Trump from its release of files on alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, according to an investigation by NPR.
The Department of Justice failed to release documents relating to three interviews the FBI conducted between July and October of 2019 with a woman who accused Trump of sexually assaulting her as a child. Only the first interview, conducted on July 24, 2019, is available to the public. In that conversation, she doesn’t mention Trump at all.
However, the woman’s allegations against the president still appeared in a 21-page slideshow included in files. “[REDACTED] stated Epstein introduced her to Trump who subsequently forced her head down to his exposed penis which she subsequently bit,” the FBI said. “In response, Trump punched her in the head and kicked her out.” This allegedly occurred in the mid-1980s when she was “approximately 13-15 years old.”
A record of the FBI interviews does appear in the files—on a list of discovery files given to Epstein’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell before her trial. By allowing Maxwell to retain information that the public does not have, Trump’s DOJ has enabled her to maintain potential blackmail over the president, according to independent journalist Roger Sollenberger.
The details of the woman’s story appeared to match details from a victim lawsuit from December 2019. In a publicly available interview, “Jane Doe 4” claimed that she was “brutally and forcibly battered, assaulted, and raped,” by prominent men she met through Epstein. On one occasion, one of these prominent men forcibly slapped Jane Doe 4 in the face after she was forced to perform oral sex on him. This same man forcibly raped her, penetrating her both vaginally and anally.
These aren’t the only documents mentioning Trump that went missing from the DOJ’s release.
The Department of Justice removed another interview report with a second survivor of Epstein’s abuse, in which the woman recalled meeting Trump when she was a minor. “EPSTEIN told TRUMP, ‘This is a good one, huh,’” the interview report reads. The file was removed after its initial publication on January 20, and then republished on February 19.
Multiple other interviews conducted by the FBI mention the second woman’s meeting with Trump. One interview with a brief mention of Trump was briefly removed and restored last week, and another interview with the second woman’s mother was removed and is still unavailable, NPR reported.
In that conversation, the second woman’s mother recalled hearing that “a prince and DONALD TRUMP visited EPSTEIN’s house” which made her “think that if they are there then how could EPSTEIN be a criminal,” according to NPR’s copy of that interview.
The Department of Justice has removed and reuploaded dozens of documents in order to redact names that were wrongly made public.
Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed that the government has “released all ‘records, documents, communications and investigative materials’” related to Epstein, insisting that no records were withheld “on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity.” A recent analysis suggested that the DOJ has released just 2 percent of its total files on the sex offender.