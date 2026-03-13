Europe Outraged as Trump Delivers Russia a Big Win Amid Iran War

“In no case should an increase in the price of oil lead us to change our position with regard to Russia,” said French President Emmanuel Macron. “That is the position of the G7, and of course that of France and Europe.”

Many see Trump’s decision as another example of his extreme deference to Russian President Vladimir Putin, allowing Russia to profit when oil gets pricey while claiming to want to end its invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the move “not very logical.”

“The lifting of sanctions means that [Russia] will receive more money and there will be more drone attacks” in the Middle East, Zelenskiy said. “Russia will get money for its war machine, and there are a lot of drones that are built on Russian soil to destabilize the Middle East.… Russia is receiving new resources because of the destabilization. Ukraine must receive what has been promised.”