Paramount CEO Made Trump a Secret Promise on CNN in Warner Bros. Convo
David Ellison knows what Trump wants on CNN—and he’s willing to give it to him so long as he gets control of Warner Bros. Discovery.
In a recent visit to the White House, Paramount CEO David Ellison promised President Trump that he would completely rehaul CNN if the president allowed them to purchase Warner Bros. Discovery instead of Netflix, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.
Ellison’s father, billionaire founder of Oracle, also privately called Trump after the deal with Netflix was announced last week to express his concerns.
The president has yet to publicly side with anyone, but it seems clear where his loyalties lie. He’s already expressed his desire to be involved in the decision, saying over the weekend that Netflix already has “a very big market share. And when they have Warner Bros. you know that share goes up a lot, so I don’t know, that’s going to be for some economists to tell, and also I’ll be involved in that decision too.”
Trump and Larry Ellison already met last month to discuss firing CNN hosts Erin Burnett and Brianna Keilar (both of whom Trump has issues with) and putting CBS’s 60 Minutes on CNN if Ellison were to acquire Warner.
Both Larry and David are vocal Trump supporters with a right-wing media empire to go with it, having already acquired CBS and Bari Weiss’s anti-woke publication The Free Press, and having brought TikTok under U.S. ownership to push pro-Israel views.
If Paramount acquires Warner instead of Netflix and the Ellisons fulfill their promise to Trump, we could see Trump blatantly using them to shape the entire mainstream media landscape—from CNN to TikTok—in his own image.