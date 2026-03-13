Pete Hegesth Admits They’re Using AI in Iran War
The defense secretary had quite the interesting Pentagon briefing on Iran.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth admitted that the U.S. military is using “every tool of AI” in the war on Iran.
“Every tool of AI, of cyber, of space, EW, counterUAS, you name it—we’re employing it. Blinding, confusing, and deceiving our enemy. Because we know who the good guys are here. And the American people do too. And that makes my job simple,” Hegseth said at a Friday news briefing. “I serve God, the troops, the country, the Constitution, and the President of the United States. And answer only to those, all in service of victory on the battlefield.”
Hegseth touches on all the hits—good guys vs. bad guys, we’re doing this for Jesus Christ and George Washington—while weaving in the implementation of the pernicious AI technology that the government is paying for. Was it AI that bombed a school full of children?
This commitment to using “every tool of AI” also comes just a day after Palantir CEO and government contract holder Alex Karp declared that his technology would hurt “humanities-trained—largely Democratic—voters,” and help “vocationally trained … often male, working-class voters.”