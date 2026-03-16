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Afghan Refugee Who Helped U.S. Military Dies in ICE Custody

Mohammed Nazeer Paktiawal died after just 24 hours in ICE custody.

An ICE agent's vest
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

An Afghan man who worked with the United States military for more than a decade was dragged away from his two children at the preschool drop-off line. A day later, he was dead.

Mohammad Nazeer Paktiawal was detained by federal immigration agents in Richardson, Texas, Friday while dropping off his two children at preschool, according to his brother, Naseer Paktiawal, who spoke to CBS News.

“He was arrested in front of these kids while taking them to school at seven in the morning. Some people surrounded him, put him in the car, and drove him away while they were screaming, asking for help,” Naseer Paktiawal told CBS News.

Before emigrating to the United States in 2021, Paktiawal was a member of the Afghan special forces who was hired by the U.S. government. He worked with them for more than a decade. “He was a hero to his family, to his people, and to his country,” his brother told CBS News.

According to ICE, Mohammed Nazeer Paktiawal was “paroled into the U.S. by an immigration officer,” or granted temporary permission to enter the country under Operation Allies Refuge, an evacuation effort for allied Afghan nationals that took place under the Biden administration. ICE told CBS News, however, that Nazeer Paktiawal had provided no record of his military service. His parole had expired in August 2025, the agency said.

ICE claimed that he had previously been arrested for SNAP fraud and theft.

The evening of his arrest, in the processing room of ICE’s Dallas field office, Paktiawal complained of shortness of breath and chest pain. He was then transferred to Parkland Hospital, where he received treatment and a doctor bade him to stay for observation. The next morning, medical staff observed that his tongue had become swollen. Later, after cardiopulmonary resuscitation and other lifesaving measures, Paktiawal was declared dead.

“All I want,” said Naseer Paktiawal, “I want justice for my brother. I don’t need anything else from this government.”

The number of detainee deaths at ICE facilities has significantly increased as nearly 70,000 people are currently held in detention and the agency has stopped paying for health care altogether.

ICE has repeatedly failed to disclose information about detainee deaths, according to Zeteo.

As of Monday, ICE’s detainee death reporting webpage only lists two deaths in 2026. But ICE has published press releases documenting nine deaths since the beginning of 2026—a year that began with one detainee being choked to death by a guard.

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Trump Begs Other Countries to Help Him Clean Up His Mess in Iran

Donald Trump is trying to convince foreign nations to step in to secure the Strait of Hormuz.

Donald Trump looks down while walking outside the White House
Samuel Corum/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Just two weeks into the war that he started, Donald Trump has resorted to begging other countries for assistance in securing the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump claimed that other regions of the world—such as China—depend more on the Middle East waterway than the U.S. does, and should therefore be leading the charge in reopening the bomb-laden strait.

“I’m demanding that these countries come in and protect their own territory, because it is their territory. It’s the place from which they get their energy. And they should come and they should help us protect it,” Trump said. “Why are we maintaining the Hormuz Strait when it’s really there for China and many other countries? Why aren’t they doing it?”

Situated between Iran and the United Arab Emirates, the Strait of Hormuz is the single most important energy transit point in the world, funneling approximately one-fifth of all crude oil shipments. Iran began laying mines across the passageway last week, effectively sealing in the only sea passage from the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman from the rest of the open ocean.

Trump insisted that China gets about 90 percent of its crude oil imports through the Strait of Hormuz, though analysts that spoke with CNBC disagree, noting to the business network that “Beijing has spent the past two decades diversifying energy supplies and building strategic reserves to mitigate potential disruptions.”

In 2024, the U.S. imported roughly 500,000 barrels of crude oil per day through the strait, accounting for roughly seven percent of total U.S. crude imports, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

In a Truth Social post on Saturday, the president insisted that nations “affected by Iran’s attempted closure” of the strait would be sending warships to the area. He specifically named China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the U.K. as countries he hoped would contribute.

Nonetheless, some of America’s named allies have already rejected Trump’s plea. French President Emmanuel Macron said he would send the French navy to escort tankers, but only after the conflict stabilizes. Leaders from the U.K., Germany, Poland, and Spain have outright refused to get involved.

The U.S. president is attempting to strong-arm Beijing into the matter, openly weighing the possibility of delaying his planned summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping if his economic adversary does not participate in his war plan, reported the Financial Times Sunday.

Trump still has yet to receive Congress’s approval for the war, or formally address the American public about the deadly conflict. In failing to do so, he has broken tradition with every other president before him.

So far, 13 U.S. soldiers have been killed in the conflict, as have more than 20 Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. More than 1,200 Iranian civilians have been killed, including dozens of children at a girls’ school in the country’s south. Some 3.2 million people have been displaced as U.S.-Israeli strikes in Iran have damaged more than 42,000 civilian sites, including homes, hospitals, and schools, according to Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani.

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“Obnoxious”: Trump Ignores Reporters Asking About U.S. Troops in Iran

Donald Trump blew past a question about troop deaths as a result of the war.

Donald Trump waves while walking outside the White House
Annabelle GORDON/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump really doesn’t want to talk about sending more U.S. servicemembers to die in the Middle East, after he’d already claimed the war was won. 

The Pentagon is moving 5,000 additional Marines and several warships to the Middle East, amid Iran’s continued attacks on the Strait of Hormuz that have paralyzed global trade and sent oil prices skyrocketing.

Speaking to the press aboard Air Force One Sunday, Trump cast aside questions about the deployment. 

“Can you explain why we’re sending 5,000 Marines and sailors?” asked one reporter. “Can you explain why you’re—”

“You’re a very obnoxious person,” Trump said, before quickly moving on. 

He also appeared to sidestep questions about the U.S. servicemembers who had already been killed in retaliatory attacks. 

“Do you have a comment on the six servicemembers who passed?” asked another reporter.

“Who else?” Trump said, searching for another question before quickly departing.

Trump’s refusal to speak about these servicemembers is the clearest sign that the president is unable—or unwilling—to grasp the human cost of the U.S. and Israel’s military onslaught on Iran.  

Last week, Trump confusedly claimed the war was “won” but that the U.S. must stick around to “finish the job.” On Thursday, he insisted that rising gas prices are actually good—surely a winning political message. Now, it seems that Trump’s increasingly expensive and divisive war will continue. 

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Hegseth Quietly Admits U.S. Might Be Behind Iran Girls’ School Strike

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced CENTCOM would be leading an investigation into the strike, which experts said was a tacit acknowledgment of mounting evidence of U.S. responsibility.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sits during an event
Eva Marie UZCATEGUI/AFP/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth acknowledged Friday that the U.S. military had opened a comprehensive investigation into the attack on an Iranian elementary school.

Yet seconds after he tacitly acknowledged evidence indicating America’s role in the bloodshed, Hegseth insisted that the United States “never” targets civilians during foreign conflicts.

Responding to a reporter’s query about the February 28 incident, which left at least 175 dead—most of them children, Hegseth said that the department would not let leaks to the press “lead us or force our hand into indicating” what occurred, “because the truth matters.”

He did, however, reveal that U.S. Central Command “has designated an investigating officer to complete a command investigation.”

“The command investigation will take as long as necessary to address all the matters surrounding this incident, and the investigating officer is from outside CENTCOM and is a—is a general officer,” Hegseth said. “But I will note to this group and to the world, there’s only one entity in this conflict between us and Iran that never targets civilians, literally never targets civilians.”

In the weeks since the attack, a growing mountain of evidence has suggested that the U.S. military was responsible for the strike in Minab, a city in the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan.

A U.S. assessment report leaked last week found that the strike was “likely” the fault of an American Tomahawk missile. It noted that American forces did not intentionally target the school and could have hit it in error. One hypothesis included the possibility that the U.S. had relied on dated intelligence that incorrectly assumed the school was part of an Iranian military base.

“The Pentagon does not typically conduct such investigations of another country’s military operations,” reported The Washington Post.

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Kristi Noem Gave Huge Contract to Company Accused of People Smuggling

The outgoing homeland security secretary approved more than one suspicious contract.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem rests her head on her hand while testifying to Congress.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Outgoing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem gave a border wall contract to a company that illegally smuggled workers into the country, provided them guns, and ignored them when they got involved in a shootout. 

The Daily Beast reports that the Texas-based SLSCO Ltd. has two contracts with DHS worth a total of $1 billion to build the border wall in Laredo and Del Rio, Texas. Noem personally approved the contracts. The company also has a contract to build the “Alligator Alcatraz” detention facility in Florida, and during the first Trump administration, won bids of close to $2 billion to build the border wall. 

But SLSCO, a major Republican donor, was accused in court of smuggling Mexican nationals into the country as workers, later giving them guns to work as guards. Two of the company’s former security contractors, an ex-FBI special agent and a former sheriff’s deputy in San Diego, filed a lawsuit against SLSCO over alleged “human and weapons smuggling” over the U.S. border with Mexico. 

The lawsuit states that the pair started working for the company in 2019 and discovered migrants working illegally for SLSCO at border wall sites in southern California, as well as armed Mexican nationals working as guards. In July of that year, those guards reportedly got into a firefight with a different group of migrants who were trying to steal from SLSCO construction sites. 

But after the two contractors raised the issue with their superiors, nothing happened. The ex-FBI agent then told the bureau about the smuggling and the shootout, and shortly afterward, the two contractors were fired, which they allege was retaliation. But the lawsuit never made it to court because the two plaintiffs dismissed the case voluntarily. SLSCO doesn’t seem to have ever commented publicly about it, according to The Daily Beast.  

It’s yet another black mark on Noem’s disastrous tenure at DHS. The agency shot and killed two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis on her watch while carrying out the Trump administration’s violent mass deportation agenda. Noem also faced criticism for hiring an eight-day-old company for a $220 million ad campaign for ICE, spending millions on luxury jets, and buying 2,500 trucks for ICE that the agency can’t even use, among numerous other misdeeds. What other ill-advised purchases has she saddled taxpayers with? 

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Judge Smacks Down Trump’s Investigation Into Jerome Powell

A federal judge said the Department of Justice had found “zero evidence” of wrongdoing.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stands at a podium
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

A federal judge has quashed the Justice Department’s subpoenas directed at Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

In a scathing 27-page opinion, Judge James Boasberg said Friday that the government has produced “essentially zero evidence” to substantiate its criminal case against Powell.

“A mountain of evidence suggests that the Government served these subpoenas on the Board to pressure its Chair into voting for lower interest rates or resigning,” Boasberg wrote. “On the other side of the scale, the Government has produced essentially zero evidence to suspect Chair Powell of a crime.”

Donald Trump’s myriad tweets railing against the Federal Reserve chief—and their clear correlation to the DOJ’s probe—did not help the government’s case.

“The President spent years essentially asking if no one will rid him of this troublesome Fed Chair,” the judge continued. “He then suggested a specific line of investigation into him, which had been proposed by a political appointee with no role in law enforcement, who hinted that it could be a way to remove Powell. The President’s appointed prosecutor promptly complied.

“Those facts strongly imply that this investigation was launched for an improper purpose, as were the resulting subpoenas,” Boasberg wrote.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, a Trump appointee whose office is leading the investigation, promised to appeal the decision.

The judge “has neutered the grand jury’s ability to investigate crime; as a result Jerome Powell today is ​now bathed in immunity, preventing my office from investigating the Federal Reserve,” Pirro claimed, accusing Boasberg of being an “activist judge.”

“This is wrong and without legal authority,” she added.

Powell has been the subject of the president’s ire for months, facing enormous Oval Office criticism for his repeated refusal to cut interest rates as Trump sees fit. The investigation was ostensibly about the cost of renovations to the Fed’s office buildings, which occurred under Powell’s stewardship but which were nonetheless wildly exaggerated by the president as a pretext to attack Powell.

The law mandates that the Fed be politically independent, yet Powell has argued that Trump is attempting to diminish confidence in the central bank in order to gain more influence over America’s monetary policy.

“This is about whether the Fed will be able to continue to set interest rates based on evidence and economic conditions—or whether instead monetary policy will be directed by political pressure or intimidation,” Powell said in January when the subpoenas were first announced.

This story has been updated.

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Trump Deploys Marine Unit That Could Conduct Ground Operations in Iran

The Pentagon’s latest deployment to the Middle East is sparking concerns of a forever war.

The USS Tripoli docked at a port
SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images
The USS Tripoli at a port in Sydney, in 2022

The U.S. is deploying to the Middle East a Marine expeditionary unit that can conduct ground operations if needed.

Multiple outlets reported Friday that the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli, which is based in Japan, is being sent to the Middle East, along with multiple other warships and fighter jets. The attached 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit has thousands of Marines and sailors and can offer land, amphibious, and aviation support.

The move could be to potentially aid the U.S. Navy in escorting ships through the Strait of Hormuz—but it does not inspire faith in the success or point to the conclusion of the war on Iran, especially given that it will take the Marines 10 days to two weeks to reach the region. Just hours ago, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated, “We’re on plan to defeat, destroy, disable all of their meaningful military capabilities at a pace the world has never seen before … their missile force is shrinking daily.”

Iran’s retaliatory blockade and oil tanker attacks on the Strait have cost the United States $11 billion so far, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

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Trump Tells White Reporter Immigrants Don’t Have “Your Genetics”

Donald Trump is saying the quiet part out loud about immigration.

Donald Trump adjusts the microphone while speaking at a podium
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Donald Trump rambled about immigrants’ bad “genetics” Friday, during an unfiltered white supremacist rant. 

Speaking on the phone to Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade, Trump complained that while some immigrants simply shouldn’t have been let into the United States, others “go bad.”

“There’s something wrong there. The genetics are not exactly your genetics, it’s one of those problems, Brian,” Trump said. “It’s a terrible thing, and it happens, it happens too often.”

Critics slammed Trump’s comment as blatantly racist and speculated that the president might admire more about Adolf Hitler than just his economic and political machinations.  

“Trump is an old school eugenicist nativist. He actually is fine with immigrants as long as they have the right ‘genes,’” David J. Bier, director of immigration for the Cato Institute, wrote on X. “This argument was the basis of the creation of the restrictive US immigration system 100 years ago.”

“He’s a white supremacist. He doesn’t hide it,” Zeteo’s Mehdi Hasan wrote on X

This isn’t the first time Trump’s fearmongering about immigrants has crossed the line into talk of genetics. 

Speaking to a conservative radio show host in October 2024, Trump claimed that former Vice President Kamala Harris had allowed murderers with “bad genes” to live in the United States. The year before, Trump channeled the language of Hitler while suggesting that immigrants were “poisoning the blood of our country.”

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Dark Money Group Using Influencers to Take Down Gen Z Dem Candidate

A secretive group is offering to pay influencers to target Kat Abughazaleh as she runs for Congress.

Kat Abughazaleh drinks water while sitting on the ground with others who were tear gassed.
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Demonstrators protesting outside an ICE facility, including Democratic congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh, 26, left, react after being tear-gassed on September 19, 2025, in Broadview, Illinois.

A dark money group is offering influencers $1,500 for one negative social media post about progressive Illinois House of Representatives candidate Kat Abughazaleh.

MS Now reported that Democracy Unmuted, a secretive, unofficial organization that registered its website two weeks ago, offered TikTok and Instagram influencer Amanda Informed $1,500 to push anti-Abughazaleh rhetoric on social media. She declined, and made the offer known to the media.

Democracy Unmuted is made up of “individuals from the [Illinois] area who have served in the highest offices and been at top of their game in the media,” Matt Anthes, founder of the digital political advocacy firm Advocators, told MS NOW’s Brandy Zadrozny.

“The money didn’t feel right coming from someone who’s not disclosing where the money is coming from,” Amanda Informed told MS NOW. “That’s not something that I want to be involved in. I want to make sure that it’s coming from a source that is not doing nefarious things like interfering with elections.”

Anthes was the one who sent Amanda the offer. But even he remains secretive about the group’s members and funding, stating, “We don’t comment on or disclose the identity of our clients. What we can tell you is that all of our dealings and practices are fully compliant with FEC rules and regulations, including those at our creative agency partner, Upstart Factory.”

According to the memo Amanda received, Democracy Unmuted is asking political influencers on TikTok and Instagram to “encourage voters to look past viral personalities and ask real questions about who is running and why.”

The group alleged that Abughazaleh is a political newcomer, grew up wealthy, and didn’t know her district well enough. “Kat’s campaign appears designed for attention rather than impact,” it stated.

Some influencers may have accepted the money. Missouri-based political influencer Justin Kralemann—who goes by “The Woke Ginger” on social media—essentially read Democracy Unmuted’s anti-Abughazaleh talking points word for word in a recent Instagram and TikTok post, while wearing a hat reading “WOKE” and mispronouncing Abughazaleh’s name.

“It’s important to look past viral personalities and ask who is running and why,” the Woke Ginger said, a near exact quote from the brief. Even still, he has stated that he was not paid for the video.

A literal secret group paying random influencers across the United States to smear one of the more progressive congressional candidates of 2026 should be a massive scandal, but America’s laissez-faire campaign finance laws have made it possible, and completely legal.

“Dark money groups have grown to exercise tremendous influence.… With a lot of these competitive races, these groups can spring up overnight,” said Abigail Bellows, senior policy director of anti-corruption at Common Cause. “These dark money groups use these shadowy vehicles for political participation that really undercuts voters.… It just breeds distrust.”

Abughazaleh’s campaign responded, calling the claims defamatory and asserting that they were funded by foreign interests.

“We have become aware of a coordinated influencer campaign attacking Kat Abughazaleh that appears to be funded through opaque entities exploiting loopholes in federal election law. The materials being circulated are filled with false and defamatory claims about Kat’s background and campaign,” their statement read. “At a minimum, this raises serious questions about transparency and whether voters in Illinois’ 9th District are being targeted by undisclosed money and potentially foreign-linked actors across social media platforms.”

On a new website, Democracy Unmuted claimed that they were “called out” by MS NOW. “Here’s what they didn’t tell you: Reporter Brandy Zadronzny has [sic] long-running relationship and a joint podcast with Ben Collins, partner of candidate Kat Abughazaleh.” But while that may be interesting, it has little to do with the topic of Zadrozny’s article—that a secret organization is offering influencers $1,500 to read from their script.

Abughazaleh is running against a massive primary pool of 15 other Democrats for the chance to replace retiring Representative Jan Schakowsky in Illinois’s 9th congressional district.

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Trump Says Iran War Will Be Over “When I Feel It”

Donald Trump claimed the U.S. had enough ammunition to keep the war going “forever.”

Donald Trump gestures with both hands while speaking at a podium
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Two weeks after he directed American forces to bomb Iran, Donald Trump has revealed he has no notion of when the war will end.

The White House has thus far refused to provide the slightest semblance of a timeline for the latest unfounded Middle East war. But in an interview with Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade Friday, Trump admitted that he also has no clear goal for the war, clouding the possibility for a finite end to the conflict.

Responding to a question about the skyrocketing price of oil and the resulting economic ripples, Trump claimed that the U.S. would “bounce right back so fast” when the war is over.

“When are you going to know when it’s over?” asked Kilmeade.

“When I feel it. When I feel it in my bones,” Trump responded.

There’s been absolutely no concrete evidence from the White House that the violence will end soon. In the same interview, Trump noted that U.S. forces could fight the war “forever.”

“We have unlimited ammunition,” Trump said. “We have, of the high level and medium level—the medium and medium-high level—we have virtually unlimited ammunition, and we’re using it. We’re using it, we could go forever.”

Yet U.S. military officials have stressed that fighting Iran has drastically depleted America’s missile defense systems. In a closed-door meeting with lawmakers on March 3—just days after the conflict began—Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine reportedly said that Iran’s Shahed attack drones were proving to be a more difficult problem than U.S. intelligence initially predicted.

The Shahed drones are capable of flying low and slow, a facet of their design that has made them difficult targets for U.S. air defenses. The military has been mostly successful at intercepting them, using Patriot interceptor missiles—which are designed to destroy ballistic missiles or aircraft—in order to do so. But there’s a significant cost imbalance as a result of the glaring gap in America’s war plan.

Iran’s drones are small, simple to manufacture, and cost roughly $20,000 to produce. They can be launched from almost anywhere, and use GPS to find their target. They’re typically launched in swarms to overwhelm opposing defense systems.

Patriot missiles, meanwhile, cost between $3 million and $4 million per unit. An entire Patriot battery system can cost as much as $1.1 billion, including the launcher, radar, and missiles. As a result of the missiles’ enormous price tag, production of America’s highly sought-after Patriot system is relatively slow compared to its demand. In 2025, Lockheed Martin created 620 units of the Patriot missile. Iran, in comparison, is capable of producing about 10,000 drones per month, reported Reuters.

Brynn Tannehill, a former Iran analyst for the U.S. Naval Reserve, emphasized in The Atlantic that the U.S. and its Gulf allies were chewing through “scarce and costly munitions at an astounding rate.”

The depletion of resources is doubly concerning following The Washington Post’s
reporting last week that Russia was funneling military intelligence to Iran to assist in targeting U.S. forces. So far, Iran has systematically destroyed U.S. missile defense systems across the Middle East, such as radars and command infrastructure. In the early days of the war, an Iranian drone attack on a Kuwait operations center killed six U.S. soldiers and seriously wounded dozens more.

Earlier this week, it became clear that the White House had months earlier been offered the opportunity to buy tech that would have given U.S. forces a dramatic advantage against Iran. The offer was extended by Ukraine, and the the intel was battle-tested: Ukraine has more experience fighting Shaheds than practically any other country, downing the same design under Russia’s flag (Russia rebranded the military tech as “Geran drones”).

The decision to snub the offer has since been discussed as one of the biggest miscalculations thus far in the Iran war.

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