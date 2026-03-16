Susie Wiles Gets Breast Cancer as Trump Kills Cancer Research
President Trump says that his notorious White House chief of staff has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Donald Trump announced Monday that White House chief of staff Susie Wiles has early stage breast cancer, and will be completing much of her treatment on site at the White House.
“She has a fantastic medical team, and her prognosis is excellent! During the treatment period, she will be spending virtually full time at the White House, which makes me, as President, very happy!” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Her Strength and her Commitment to continue doing the job she loves, and does so well, while undergoing treatment, tells you everything you need to know about her.”
Meanwhile, the Trump administration has cut or frozen hundreds of millions of dollars in medical research funding, including $273 million worth of cancer research grants at the National Institutes of Health. The president’s health and environmental policies also seem to encourage the spread of the disease, loosening restrictions on substances linked to cancer and discouraging vaccines preventing illnesses that could lead to cancer.
By the president’s own admission, Wiles is getting good treatment. As a White House employee, she likely has access to the best cancer doctors in the world. Meanwhile, ordinary Americans, who already have the most expensive health care in the world, are having to deal with rising premium costs, massive cuts to Medicare and Medicaid, and a grim future for cancer research. If only the president cared about the people he is supposed to lead as much as his top aide.
This story has been updated.