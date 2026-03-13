Watch: Trump Summons Treasury Secretary in Middle of Live Interview
Scott Bessent appeared flustered when he returned from the meeting.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was abruptly yanked out of a Thursday interview with Sky News’s Wilfred Frost after President Trump demanded his presence in the Situation Room.
Frost and Bessent were on camera and already into the interview when a staffer interrupted, telling Bessent, “The President wants you right away.” Bessent, seeming surprised, left immediately.
“This is totally wild. I’ve never seen anything like this on television,” NBC News’s Matt Bradley wrote.
Bessent returned around two hours later and was visibly flustered.
“Mr. Secretary, I have to say—this is a first … that an interviewee’s been pulled away to go to the Situation Room,” Frost said upon Bessent’s return. “How’s the president, was he stressed?”
Instead of a simple “Yes, he’s fine,” Bessent began to rave about how great the war on Iran is going, and how one of his own children is considering joining—details he offered completely unprompted.
“No, the president is in great spirits. The Iranian mission is proceeding well ahead of schedule,” the secretary replied. “And I have to tell you, Will, that I have a teenage—teenager who’s considering military service. And I could give this team my highest compliment, from President Trump to the head of Joint Chiefs, to the secretary of war. I would say that I would trust my child’s life in their hands.”
It is unclear what exactly Trump and Bessent spoke about in the Situation Room—although the Trump administration removed sanctions on Russian oil Thursday evening to counteract the skyrocketing oil prices caused by the Iran war. Regardless, Bessent’s rushed reassurance and his random aside about sending his child to possibly die in Iran do not instill confidence in everything being A-OK.