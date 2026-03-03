Cory Booker Catches Kristi Noem Lying Under Oath Multiple Times

It’s a shocking revelation, suggesting that in the initial hours and days after Good was shot and killed, the Trump administration was already trying to exonerate itself and create its own narrative.

It’s well established that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension attempted to investigate Good’s killing on its own, only to be immediately shut out by the FBI. Now we know why the FBI was holding off on a civil rights investigation of Good’s death: The Trump administration wanted to brand Good as some kind of insurrectionist or terrorist.

That accusation didn’t stick, and would set off mass protests in Minneapolis against Operation Metro Surge. Good’s killing would be followed by that of nurse Alex Pretti, who similarly was branded a terrorist by the White House. Ultimately, federal prosecutors in the state would resign en masse over the administration’s handling of the two deaths, as well as their immigration strategy overall.