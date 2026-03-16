Trump Freaks Out at Courts That Keep Ruling Against Him
Donald Trump was furious that his tariffs and attempt to target the Federal Reserve chair had failed.
Despite appointing hundreds of judges, Donald Trump suddenly feels that the nation’s judiciary is out to get him.
The president blatantly attacked the third branch of government over the weekend, venting over the span of several lengthy Truth Social posts about the various judicial decisions that overruled his unconstitutional policies. Trump was apparently irate that the governmental branch had not unequivocally yielded to his personal interests.
“The Courts treat Republicans, and me, so unfairly, always seeming to protect those who should not be protected,” Trump wrote. “They are highly politicized. Cases don’t matter, the Judge does!”
“The decision that mattered most to me was TARIFFS!” Trump argued in another post. “The Court knew where I stood, how badly I wanted this Victory for our Country, and instead decided to, potentially, give away Trillions of Dollars to Countries and Companies who have been taking advantage of the United States for decades.”
The ultraconservative Supreme Court ruled in February that Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariff plan was beyond the power of his office, effectively dismantling the president’s foreign and economic agendas in one fell swoop. In his post, Trump name-dropped three members of the court—Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and Brett Kavanaugh—specifically thanking them for dissenting against the decision of which two of Trump’s own appointees (Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch) sided in favor.
“The Democrats on the Court always ‘stick together,’ no matter how strong a case is put before them—There is rarely even a minor ‘waver,’” Trump continued. “But Republicans do not do this. They openly disrespect the Presidents who nominate them to the highest position in the Land, a Justice of the United States Supreme Court, and go out of their way, with bad and wrongful rulings and intentions, to prove how ‘honest,’ ‘independent,’ and ‘legitimate’ they are.”
He further referred to the Supreme Court as a “weaponized and unjust Political Organization” that has “ransacked” the country.
Trump also attacked the federal judge that dismantled the Justice Department’s case against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, claiming that Judge James Boasberg is “Wacky, Nasty, Crooked, and totally Out of Control,” and suffering from “the highest level of Trump Derangement Syndrome.”
In a scathing 27-page opinion Friday, Boasberg said that the government had produced “essentially zero evidence” to substantiate its criminal case against Powell, citing Trump’s own tweets as evidence that the case to undermine Powell’s authority was politically motivated.
Trump has had some 267 judges confirmed by the Senate over the span of his two administrations, including three Supreme Court justices—more than any other president since Richard Nixon.