Ex–Border Patrol Chief Set to Retire After Minneapolis Backlash
Bye, bye, Greg Bovino, and good riddance.
Former Border Patrol chief Gregory Bovino, who presided over the Trump administration’s violent operations in Chicago and Minneapolis, will retire at the end of March, two unnamed sources told CBS News.
Bovino was reassigned back to his home office in southern California in January after his disastrous tenure in Minnesota, which set off mass protests against ICE and Border Patrol agents and led to two U.S. citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, being killed by federal agents. Afterward, Bovino had the audacity to claim that Pretti planned to “massacre” federal agents.
Before that, Bovino lied in court about using excessive force and tear gas against protesters in Chicago. The Trump administration also deployed Bovino to Los Angeles, Charlotte, and New Orleans, and he wore out his welcome with the locals each time. Agents under his command in each city were seen making arbitrary stops and profiling people based on their accents and race.
Now Bovino’s time in the federal government is at an end, as is his role as the Trump administration’s scapegoat for Minneapolis. But he may not escape accountability: Local Minnesota authorities are launching an investigation into “Operation Metro Surge.” Bovino and his underlings (and possibly superiors in the Trump administration) could face charges.