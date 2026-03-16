Ex–Border Patrol Chief Set to Retire After Minneapolis Backlash

“He’s got a majority of two … for a period of time we had it up to four. And then we had a death. And death is very bad when you’re the speaker and you have a majority of two or three. But we had a death, and we had another death, and we had some things. But we’re looking very strong,” Trump said.

“We had one man who was very ill. He looked like he wasn’t gonna make it. I don’t know, I won’t mention his name. Should I? Do people know his name? Do you wanna mention it?” he continued, turning to Johnson, who shrugged awkwardly. “Huh? Do you wanna mention it? He’ll be proud? Go ahead, tell ’em the story.”

Johnson, visibly uncomfortable, turned his microphone on as Trump laughed. “Thank you Mr. President. Congressman Neal Dunn of Florida had had some real health challenges, and it was very serious, and had had a pretty grim diagnosis,” he said. “And I mentioned it to the president, and I said Congressman Dunn is a real champion and a patriot because he’s still coming to work. And if others got this diagnosis they would be apt to go home and retire—”