RFK Jr.’s FDA Yanks Warnings Against Fake Treatments for Autism
Some of those so-called cures include raw camel milk and chlorine dioxide.
The Food and Drug Administration is caving to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine conspiracies.
The FDA quietly removed a web page warning against therapies and treatments making “false claims” about autism, ProPublica reported Wednesday.
The Department of Health and Human Services told the investigative outlet that it had retired the web page “during a routine clean up of dated content at the end of 2025.” The page had not been updated since 2019, according to the agency.
The decision to ax the web landing has outraged autism advocates, who argue that there was nothing inaccurate about the information posted on the page, regardless of the last time it was updated.
The deceptive “treatments” for autism that the nixed FDA page warned against include raw camel milk, clay baths, and chlorine dioxide, a bleaching agent sometimes used in mouthwash (though it’s typically accompanied by labels warning against its ingestion), according to an archived version of the website.
“It may be an older page, but those warnings are still necessary,” Zoe Gross, a director at the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, told ProPublica. “People are still being preyed on by these alternative treatments like chelation and chlorine dioxide. Those can both kill people.”
The decision has also added to mounting fears that Kennedy’s appointment to run the Health and Human Services Department—and his virulent perspective on vaccines—is taking a vicious toll on America’s public health policy.
America’s diminishing herd immunity is due to a growing movement of anti-vax parents—whom Kennedy currently champions at the federal level—who refuse to provide their children with the same public health advantages that they received in their youth, mostly in fear of thoroughly debunked conspiracy theories that, at one point, linked autism to vaccines.
The researcher who sparked the myth that vaccines cause autism did so with a fraudulent paper. As a result, he lost his medical license and eventually rescinded his opinion. Since then, dozens of studies have proven there’s no correlation between autism and vaccines, including one study that surveyed more than 660,000 children over the course of 11 years.
During Texas’s deadly measles outbreak last year, Kennedy dodged vaccine recommendations by urging concerned locals to take more vitamins. He also justified a local religious community’s decision not to receive the vaccine by claiming that the measles vaccine contains “aborted fetus debris” as well as “DNA particles.” Fact check: It does not. Even Kennedy’s own officials have denied his health conspiracies, potentially at cost to their employment.