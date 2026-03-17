Democrats Revolt Against Hakeem Jeffries Ahead of Midterms

But his stature has fallen greatly since, largely due to his persistent support of Israel despite the country’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, his acceptance of money from foreign lobbying groups, and for mounting what some Democrats have seen as weak and ineffective resistance to the Trump administration. Now, Axios reports, he faces increased opposition to his leadership from within his own party.

Last fall, 57 Democratic House candidates said they were neutral on Jeffries’s leadership and 25 said they were opposed to it, out of 113 who responded to a poll by Axios. His popularity has only lessened since, the site reports.

Mai Vang, a progressive House primary challenger in California, told Axios that “the Democratic Party and its leadership—Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries—have failed to mobilize meaningful opposition to Trump’s illegal war and their silence as AIPAC and corporations flood Congressional primaries with millions of dollars is deafening.”