AIPAC Openly Celebrates Defeat of Progressive Democrats in Illinois

Biss was preferable to Abughazaleh to AIPAC as the grandson of Holocaust survivors and child of an Israeli mother, even though he has accused the group of having an agenda guided by “no-strings-attached military aid to the current Israeli government, no matter what they do in Gaza or the West Bank” and called it “toxically unpopular.”

AIPAC also celebrated wins in the Illinois 8th congressional district, where progressive Junaid Ahmed, who has called Israel’s war in Gaza a genocide, lost to former Representative Melissa Bean, thanks to the lobbying organization’s astroturfed group Elect Chicago Women. AIPAC also backed winner Donna Miller in the 2nd congressional district.

Still, the organization had to spend millions of dollars in the state and attempted to hide its involvement due to how unpopular it is among Democratic voters. Polls now show that more Americans sympathize with Palestinians than with Israel. AIPAC may celebrate now, but if Democrats successfully recapture the House in November, they will be under pressure to overhaul the U.S.-Israel relationship.