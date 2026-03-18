The White Working Class Is Quiet Quitting Trump

To say the Democrats lost the white working class after 1996 is not to say the Democrats lost the entire working class. A lot of people conflate these two groups, but the working class, which was overwhelmingly white when its political influence stood at its peak in the mid-20th century, is a lot less white now. And although the working class stopped voting reliably Democratic after the 1960s, no Democrat in the last century ever got himself elected president without winning the working-class vote—with one exception.

The exception was Joe Biden in 2020. It’s a great irony, since Biden was the most pro-labor president since Harry Truman and had a strong affinity for working class people. Even so, Biden won the 2020 election while losing the working class–which is to say, the overall multi-ethnic working class—to Trump, 47 to 51. My boss, TNR editor Michael Tomasky, has concluded from this that Democrats can win in 2028 with less than a working-class plurality. In Tomasky’s view, “all a future Democrat needs to do” is match Biden or gain a point or two more. But I think Biden’s 2020 victory without a working-class plurality was a fluke, and that Democrats must keep chasing working-class majorities. Working-class voters were, after all, 57 percent of the electorate in 2024 (when Kamala Harris lost them to Trump, 43-56 percent). To win the most votes you tend to need the biggest constituencies.

Winning back Latinos and Blacks who drifted to Trump in 2024 shouldn’t be that hard. In October Axios reported Blacks (84 percent) and Latinos (70 percent) to be the two groups most dissatisfied with the country’s direction under Trump, and in January the BBC reported that Latino support for Trump had dropped from 49 percent at the start of his presidency to 38 percent. And that was before the Iran war sent oil prices through the roof.