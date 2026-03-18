Trump Floats Typo-Ridden Plan to Force U.S. Allies Into Iran War

Since he started his war on Iran, President Trump has gone from not needing help to begging for it regarding the Strait of Hormuz passageway. Now on Wednesday he’s threatening—in a typo-laden post—to abandon the key trading route entirely.

“I wonder what would happen if we ‘finished off’ what’s left of the Iranian Terror State, and let the Countries that use it, we don’t, be responsible for the so called ‘Straight?’” Trump wrote early Wednesday morning (before reposting with the correct spelling). “That would get some of our non-responsive ‘Allies’ in gear, and fast!!! President DJT.”