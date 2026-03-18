Trump Floats Typo-Ridden Plan to Force U.S. Allies Into Iran War
This comes after Trump claimed he doesn’t need anyone’s help with his war.
Since he started his war on Iran, President Trump has gone from not needing help to begging for it regarding the Strait of Hormuz passageway. Now on Wednesday he’s threatening—in a typo-laden post—to abandon the key trading route entirely.
“I wonder what would happen if we ‘finished off’ what’s left of the Iranian Terror State, and let the Countries that use it, we don’t, be responsible for the so called ‘Straight?’” Trump wrote early Wednesday morning (before reposting with the correct spelling). “That would get some of our non-responsive ‘Allies’ in gear, and fast!!! President DJT.”
It seems clear that the president expected his attack on Iran to be similar to that on Venezuela—in and out, while picking the country’s next leader. That couldn’t be further from the case here. Now, after killing more than 1,200 Iranian civilians to take out a nuclear program he claimed was destroyed months ago, Trump is left with no victory, no solution, and skyrocketing gas prices as Iran retaliates by blockading the Strait of Hormuz.
The European allies he asked for help rebuffed him, and now—like a petulant child—he is threatening to flip the whole board game over and leave the rest of the world to clean up the mess.