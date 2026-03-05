“Nazi Heaven”: Leaked Republican Students Group Chat Filled With Slurs

Carvajal said he created the group after Charlie Kirk was killed in September. Members of the group chat made violent and racist remarks about Black people, using variations of the n-word more than 400 times, as well as using slurs when discussing Jewish and gay people, and regularly called women “whores.”

Dariel Gonzalez, a former board member of FIU’s College Republicans, was responsible for a large chunk of racist and antisemitic comments. “Ew you had colored professors?!” he wrote at one point, adding that he personally refused “to be indoctrinated by the coloreds.”

Gonzalez also used slurs to discuss Jewish people. “You can f–k all the k—s you want. Just don’t marry them and procreate,” he said.