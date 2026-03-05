“Nazi Heaven”: Leaked Republican Students Group Chat Filled With Slurs
The chat, named after a mythical all-white Nazi civilization, was started by the secretary of Miami-Dade County’s Republican Party and included the president of the Florida International University Turning Point USA chapter.
Seriously, what is it with Republicans and their Nazi-loving group chats?
A group chat started by Abel Carvajal, the secretary of Miami-Dade County’s Republican Party, for conservative college students at Florida International University quickly devolved into a breeding ground for moral depravity, the Miami Herald reported Wednesday.
Carvajal said he created the group after Charlie Kirk was killed in September. Members of the group chat made violent and racist remarks about Black people, using variations of the n-word more than 400 times, as well as using slurs when discussing Jewish and gay people, and regularly called women “whores.”
Dariel Gonzalez, a former board member of FIU’s College Republicans, was responsible for a large chunk of racist and antisemitic comments. “Ew you had colored professors?!” he wrote at one point, adding that he personally refused “to be indoctrinated by the coloreds.”
Gonzalez also used slurs to discuss Jewish people. “You can f–k all the k—s you want. Just don’t marry them and procreate,” he said.
Ian Valdes, the president of FIU’s chapter of Turning Point USA, responded, “I would def not marry a Jew.”
In another message, Valdes called for a “moratorium on immigration” unless it was a person from a first-world country, before clarifying: “Yeah I obviously mean whites.”
Valdes renamed the group chat from “Uber R—s Yapping Inc.” (using a slur to refer to people with mental disabilities) to “Gooning in Agartha.” “Gooning” refers to the ritual of continual masturbation performed by some internet-poisoned individuals, and “Agartha” is a mythical civilization at the center of the earth, where white nationalists have imagined a white master race originates.
In the chat, Valdes described Agartha as “esoteric nazism essentially,” and Gonzalez described Agartha as “Nazi heaven sort of.”
At one point, Gonzalez wrote a message that simply said: “Total negro death.”
William Bejerano, who once tried to start a pro-life group at Miami-Dade College, then launched into a lengthy n-word-laced tirade of ways to kill Black people, including crucifying, beheading, exterminating, and curb-stomping. Students for Life in America previously published an essay in which Bejerano decried limits on free speech at his school—but has since removed it.
Carvajal occasionally participated in the conversation, and even deleted others’ messages, but never shut the group chat down. He even recruited some of the group’s extremist members to serve as committee members in the Miami-Dade GOP, sources told The Floridian.
“Had I known and had I seen some of these messages I would have called the police,” Carvajal told The Floridian. Asked if he would resign, Carvajal said: “No. Of course not. Of course not, for you know, for a chat where the messages that were stated were not mine.”
Florida International University told the Miami New Times that the heinous group chat is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation.
Last year, leaders of the Young Republicans were discovered participating in another group chat that included slurs and praise for Hitler.
These forums filled to the brim with racism, antisemitism, rape jokes, and other filth are becoming the norm for a new generation of conservatives fueled by the white nationalist musings of people like Nick Fuentes, Tucker Carlson, and Kirk.