Gabbard Caught Changing Testimony on Iran to Avoid Contradicting Trump

“I guess what I’m concerned about, one thing is, even in your printed testimony today … in your last paragraph on page six says, ‘As a result of Operation Midnight Hammer, Iran’s nuclear enrichment program was obliterated. There has been no efforts to try to rebuild their enrichment capability,’” Warner read. “You omitted that paragraph from your oral opening. Was that because the president said there was a imminent threat two weeks [ago]?”

“Sir, I recognized that the time was running long and I skipped through some of the portions—”

“You chose to omit the parts that contradict the president,” Warner said, interrupting Gabbard before asking about what current intelligence said about the Strait of Hormuz.