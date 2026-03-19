Feds Drop Charges Against Disabled U.S. Citizen Detained by ICE

“The government did the right thing today when it ultimately decided not to file any criminal charges against Aliya,” Jessica Gingold, Rahman’s lawyer, told HuffPost, which first reported the news. “Aliya should never have been arrested in the first place—she committed no crime and did nothing wrong.… While we celebrate that no criminal case will go forward, the experience of being singled out for standing and roughly arrested has not been without its costs to Aliya and is now yet another thing from which Aliya must heal.”

“The impact of this arrest has been a weight on me since the State of the Union,” Rahman said in a statement, “a particularly heavy weight considering the fact that for the second time in two months I was arrested in a heavy-handed way for committing no crime.” Rahman said, “I am grateful that the government chose not to file charges. I will continue my steadfast focus on helping my community in Minneapolis and healing from the wounds inflicted on me by my own government.”