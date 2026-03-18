Watch Fox Hosts Freak Out On Air Over Trump’s Disastrous Inflation
Inflation has jumped significantly under Donald Trump.
Donald Trump’s so-called Golden Age continues to steer the U.S. economy toward stagflation.
The producer price index, or PPI, in February reached 3.4 percent year-over-year, the biggest jump in producer prices in a year, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report released Wednesday.
“These numbers are much hotter than expected, guys,” said reporter Sheryl Casone on Fox Business’s Mornings With Maria.
Casone explained that February’s inflation numbers had exceeded all of Wall Street’s estimates. PPI was 0.7 percent month-over-month, which was 0.5 percent higher than estimated. The year-over-year PPI was also 0.5 percent higher than estimated.
These high inflation numbers follow a period of dismal job creation and weakened growth for the U.S. economy. The combination of high unemployment, stagnant growth, and rising inflation typically means one thing: stagflation is coming—if it’s not here already.
“Yeah, this is not good,” said Joel Shulman, financial analyst and founder of ERShares, an asset management company. Shulman said that this would likely prevent the Federal Reserve from cutting rates for at least a couple of months.
“This is probably gonna be negative for the markets, and we’re gonna see, we’re probably gonna see the markets ticking down even further in the next couple days,” he told Fox. “So this is not good news.”
Over on CNBC, the hosts didn’t mince words about how bad February’s PPI numbers were.
“It’s almost the worst of both worlds. I guess stagflation would come close to describing the situation,” contributor Rick Santelli said.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this year, Trump claimed that his administration had “defeated” inflation and that the U.S. had “virtually no inflation.” It wasn’t true at the time, and it certainly isn’t true now.