Watch Fox Hosts Freak Out On Air Over Trump’s Disastrous Inflation

“These numbers are much hotter than expected, guys,” said reporter Sheryl Casone on Fox Business’s Mornings With Maria.

Casone explained that February’s inflation numbers had exceeded all of Wall Street’s estimates. PPI was 0.7 percent month-over-month, which was 0.5 percent higher than estimated. The year-over-year PPI was also 0.5 percent higher than estimated.

These high inflation numbers follow a period of dismal job creation and weakened growth for the U.S. economy. The combination of high unemployment, stagnant growth, and rising inflation typically means one thing: stagflation is coming—if it’s not here already.