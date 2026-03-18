ICE Seizes DACA Recipient on His Way to Visit Baby in NICU
ICE knew he was a DACA recipient—and detained him anyway.
ICE agents detained a Texas father trying to deliver milk to his infant daughter in the neonatal intensive care unit, disregarding his status as a DACA recipient.
Juan Chavez Velasco, 35, hadn’t even left his Weslaco, Texas, neighborhood and was still on the phone with his U.S. citizen wife before agents pulled in front of his car. Telling them that he was a married father with DACA status didn’t phase them.
“They said, ‘That doesn’t matter,’” Chavez Velasco told MS NOW on the phone from the Webb County Detention Center. He was taken to a detention facility in Laredo, Texas, leaving behind his wife and three children, all American citizens. His youngest child was born premature and was isolated in the NICU.
“I never got to hold her,” Chavez Velasco said.
The Trump administration is seemingly targeting Dreamers, as DACA recipients are called, even though the program is still tied up in court cases despite Republicans’ best efforts to overturn it. DACA status used to protect undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children, allowing them to get work permits and protecting them from deportation.
Now, not only are they being targeted, but DACA recipients applying to renew their status, required every two years, are experiencing long delays, causing their status and work permits to expire. In Chavez Velasco’s case, his status expired while in detention, after his renewal application was ignored.
A DHS spokesperson told MS NOW that Chavez Velasco is “an illegal alien” who was “issued a final order of removal in 2005,” and that “[i]llegal aliens who claim to be recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) are not automatically protected from deportations.”
“DACA does NOT confer any form of legal status in this country. Any illegal alien who is a DACA recipient may be subject to arrest and deportation for a number of reasons, including if they’ve committed a crime. Being in detention is a choice,” the spokesperson added, saying that Dreamers should self-deport for “$2,600 and a free flight.”
Chavez Velasco’s wife told MS NOW that he has no criminal record. He was brought to the U.S. from Colombia by his parents when he was 8, and was able to enroll in DACA in 2012, going on to earn two bachelor’s degrees in biology and clinical laboratory science. He was able to work as a medical laboratory scientist, and was working in an emergency room during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Vice President JD Vance’s threats to target DACA recipients on the campaign trail have come true, overruling President Trump’s own vague statements. To the White House and its ICE underlings, the contributions to America from people like Chavez Velasco or the well-being of their families don’t matter.