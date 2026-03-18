ICE Seizes DACA Recipient on His Way to Visit Baby in NICU

“They said, ‘That doesn’t matter,’” Chavez Velasco told MS NOW on the phone from the Webb County Detention Center. He was taken to a detention facility in Laredo, Texas, leaving behind his wife and three children, all American citizens. His youngest child was born premature and was isolated in the NICU.

“I never got to hold her,” Chavez Velasco said.

The Trump administration is seemingly targeting Dreamers, as DACA recipients are called, even though the program is still tied up in court cases despite Republicans’ best efforts to overturn it. DACA status used to protect undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children, allowing them to get work permits and protecting them from deportation.