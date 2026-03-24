The Pentagon Is Directing Companies to Censor Iran War Information
Satellite companies are being told how to describe the images they capture.
The Pentagon is working with private companies to control what we know about Donald Trump’s reckless military campaign in Iran.
Leaked U.S. military guidance obtained by independent journalist Ken Klippenstein Tuesday revealed instructions to dozens of commercial satellite operators about how to describe the extent of the damage in Iran.
The Pentagon warned against using language that assumed “operational conclusions,” such as “Target destroyed” or “Target eliminated.” Instead, the language should describe only “observable infrastructure damage.”
Rather than saying things like “Strike successfully destroys facility,” companies were urged to say things like “Imagery shows the structure largely collapsed with debris covering the building footprint.”
Perhaps the U.S. military was hoping to avoid more claims that Iranian assets had been “obliterated” that they would have to walk back afterward. In any case, the Pentagon appears to be exercising censorship over what Americans are allowed to know, allowing Trump to prosecute his war in Iran with impunity.
Roughly 100 companies operate reconnaissance satellites, comprising a $6 billion to $7 billion industry. Those companies have commercial clients as well as contracts with the federal government, incentivizing them to comply with any advisory guidelines from the Pentagon.
“While there’s a case to be made that they [the companies] should fight it, almost everyone makes the vast majority of their revenue from government contracts in this industry and, after Anthropic, nobody is interested in putting up a fight,” a source familiar with the guidance told Klippenstein. “I think it’s also another layer of trying to make things [about the war] seem less bad than they are.”
The Pentagon cut ties with Anthropic earlier this month, labeling the company a supply chain risk after the company insisted on guardrails for the use of its Claude AI model.
Klippenstein argued that the Pentagon’s censorship campaign may have already been a success. Planet Labs, one of the largest commercial satellite imaging companies, blocked public access to imagery of the Iran war for two weeks after the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on February 28. The company claimed it had made that decision after consulting with military and intelligence experts.