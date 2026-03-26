Embattled Democrat Sought Trump Pardon at Christmas Party

That Christmas pardon request, reported anonymously to The Hill, raises legitimate questions regarding the allegations against Cherfilus-McCormick, who has framed them as a targeted attack on her by the Trump administration. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has publicly supported her, stating that she “is entitled to the presumption of innocence like every other American.” If she is truly innocent, why would she ask Trump for a pardon?

While some Democrats are allowing the hearing to play out, others are already squeamish about the contradictions of the allegations against Cherfilus-McCormick and their own anti-corruption agenda.

“How do you maintain your integrity and objectivity—you’re sitting as a judge now—so how do you maintain that credibility if you’re going to treat Democrats better than Republicans?” Democratic Representative Stephen Lynch told The Hill. “That’s tough to explain.”