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Embattled Democrat Sought Trump Pardon at Christmas Party

She faces federal charges and a House Ethics Committee investigation.

Representative Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, wearing a green blazer and a shamrock broach, stands outside of the Capitol doors holding a folder.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images
Representative Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick leaves the Capitol on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

Democratic Representative Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick—who is accused of stealing $5 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to use for her 2021 campaign—allegedly asked President Trump for a presidential pardon at the White House Christmas party last December.

The allegations against the Florida congresswoman will be the topic of a House Ethics Committee meeting on Thursday, and Republican Representative Greg Steube, also from Florida, has filed a resolution to expel her from the House of Representatives after the committee completes its investigation.

That Christmas pardon request, reported anonymously to The Hill, raises legitimate questions regarding the allegations against Cherfilus-McCormick, who has framed them as a targeted attack on her by the Trump administration. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has publicly supported her, stating that she “is entitled to the presumption of innocence like every other American.” If she is truly innocent, why would she ask Trump for a pardon?

While some Democrats are allowing the hearing to play out, others are already squeamish about the contradictions of the allegations against Cherfilus-McCormick and their own anti-corruption agenda.

“How do you maintain your integrity and objectivity—you’re sitting as a judge now—so how do you maintain that credibility if you’re going to treat Democrats better than Republicans?” Democratic Representative Stephen Lynch told The Hill. “That’s tough to explain.”

Cherfilus-McCormick, her brother, and two others were indicted last November for allegedly stealing $5 million in FEMA disaster relief funds that were paid to her family’s business and her campaign, and were used to purchase a diamond ring for herself.

“My opponent is seeking pardons from Donald Trump while our district can’t afford to pay their rent,” said Elijah Manley, Cherfilus-McCormick’s Democratic primary opponent, on X Thursday. “It’s time to resign.”

Cherfilus-McCormick pleaded not guilty in February.

“While I am limited in what I can address due to an ongoing federal matter, I have cooperated fully within those constraints,” she said in a statement this week. “I welcome the opportunity to set the record straight and challenge these inaccuracies, when I am legally able to do so.”

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Trump Can’t Help Dozing as His Cabinet Defends His Reckless War

Even talk of military operations isn’t interesting enough to keep the president awake.

Marco Rubio, left, speaks while holding up both index fingers as Donald Trump, right, closes his eyes. Both are seated at a long wooden table.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Donald Trump drifts off to sleep as Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a Cabinet meeting in the White House on March 26.

President Donald Trump was spotted snoozing while his Cabinet members delivered their dismal defenses of his disastrous war in Iran.

As Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth discussed military operations in Iran at a Cabinet meeting Thursday, Trump appeared to fight to stay conscious. His eyes fluttered shut, and his head drooped downward.

As Hegseth launched into a rant against the media, who he believes are making Trump’s war seem worse than it actually is, the president slumped over in his seat, keeping his eyes cast downward.

Trump appeared similarly deflated while listening to Secretary of State Marco Rubio deliver his own defense of the flailing military campaign in the Middle East.

“This has been an incredibly successful operation. Every day—it may not get covered because, unlike them, we’re not bombing embassies and hotels, we’re hitting military targets—but every day the Department of War lets the drummer get wicked over every portion of Iran that has these military capabilities, and the results are going to bear fruit for the world,” Rubio said.

To the contrary, Iran has rendered many of America’s military bases in the Gulf region uninhabitable, sending troops scrambling to hotels or office spaces to prosecute Trump’s war remotely.

Last week, Trump appeared to doze off while attending a task force Monday aimed at curbing crime in Memphis, Tennessee. Trump has repeatedly been spotted catching up on his sleep during major events and signings, and even admitted that he’d grabbed some shut-eye during Cabinet meetings because they were “boring as hell.”

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Republicans’ 11th-Hour Gerrymandering Plot Flops in Another Red State

Republicans just got some bad news ahead of the midterm elections.

A voter walks into one of the Republican Caucasus at Wasatch Elementary school.
GEORGE FREY/AFP/Getty Images
A voter walks into one of the Republican caucuses at Wasatch Elementary school in Provo, Utah, on Super Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

After Democrats snagged a likely House seat in Salt Lake City County, Utah, in February, the GOP was furious. Republicans control all four House districts in Utah, and despite about 40 percent of residents voting Democrat in 2024, they considered losing even one unacceptable.

The new maps led to GOP lawmakers launching a petition to try to put the anti-gerrymandering law that had created the Democratic district back on the ballot, where it could be overturned.

We can now safely say the petition has flopped.

But it was close! The Republican group behind the petition spent $4.35 million on “professional signature gathering,” per Deseret News, and recruited powerful allies such as Turning Point Action, Donald Trump Jr., and the president himself.

The petition required valid signatures from 8 percent of voters across the state—141,000 at minimum. The GOP cleared this mark easily, attaining roughly 170,000.

But the petition also needed at least 8 percent of signatures in 26 out of Utah’s 29 state Senate districts, to show that voters across the state wanted the issue brought to the ballot. It was here that Republicans failed. After a nonprofit backing the new maps, Better Boundaries, convinced about 7,000 voters to remove their names from the petition, it fell just short of the 26-district threshold.

The redistricting wars were kicked off by President Trump’s call last June for state leaders to gerrymander their maps to benefit Republicans. It’s crucial that Democrats battle back through their own gerrymandering if they are to regain the House and Senate in the midterms. Since 2025, Republicans have redistricted in an attempt to add seats in Texas, North Carolina, and Missouri. Dems have countered through redistricting in California and now, officially, in Utah.

Trump may add an extra layer of complication to the midterms by suppressing the vote before them and attempting to overturn the results if his party loses. We can only hope the public’s general lack of support for the Trump administration will be strong enough that Democrats can pull through.

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White House Celebrates Pressuring Olympics Into Banning Trans Women

The Trump administration is proud about bullying the IOC into changing its policy on transgender athletes.

Olympics rings logo
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The White House is not only celebrating but taking credit for the International Olympic Committee’s decision to ban trans women from competing in the 2028 Olympic Games.

The IOC announced Thursday that eligibility for female category Olympic events will be “limited to biological females,” determined by genetic testing. 

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt immediately took to X to celebrate the news. 

“You cannot change your sex,” she wrote. “President Trump’s Executive Order protecting women’s sports made this happen!”

In February 2025, Trump passed the executive order “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,” which banned trans women from competing in women’s sports at all levels, and vowed to rescind  funds from any programs that refused to do so in the name of “safety, fairness, dignity, and truth.” The order also pressured professional sports associations to adopt similar bans. 

Though it’s an issue that affects very few Americans, trans women’s participation in sports has become a fixation for Republicans who claim to support women’s rights, all the while passing abortion bans and limiting access to health care.

In reality, trans people make up about 1 percent to 2 percent of the U.S. population, and just 0.0002 percent of college athletes. Just 0.001 percent of Olympic athletes identify as trans. The political preoccupation with trans athletes is nothing but a scapegoat to distract from the many real inequities women and LGBTQ people face on a daily basis. 

Amid volatile debate, the IOC’s stance was highly anticipated. IOC President and former Olympic swimmer Kristy Coventry said the decision is “based on science and has been led by medical experts.” Trans women with reduced testosterone levels were previously allowed to compete. 

“At the Olympic Games, even the smallest margins can be the difference between victory and defeat,” Coventry said in a statement. “It would not be fair for biological males to compete in the female category.”

In the 20 years that trans women have been allowed to compete at the Olympics, there has been only one trans woman Olympian (New Zealand weightlifter Laura Hubbard in 2021), and she did not win a medal.

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Trump’s America Refuses to Recognize Slavery as Crime Against Humanity

The U.S. was one of only three “no” votes at the U.N.

A museum exhibit showing slaves led in bondage.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
A visitor browses an exhibition about slavery at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture on August 28, 2025.

On Wednesday, the U.S., Israel, and Argentina were the only countries to reject the formal recognition of the trans-Atlantic slave trade—which saw millions of Africans kidnapped, trafficked, brutalized, and dehumanized for centuries—as the “gravest crime against humanity.” The United Nations resolution also called for reparations, and was adopted with 123 votes in favor and 52 abstentions, in addition to the three “no” votes.

“The trafficking of enslaved Africans and racialized chattel enslavement of Africans [was] the gravest crime against humanity by reason of the definitive break in world history, scale, duration, systemic nature, brutality and enduring consequences that continue to structure the lives of all people through racialized regimes of labour, property and capital,” the Ghana-backed resolution read.

The “no” votes are unsurprising. The U.S. used slave labor to develop into a world power, treating Black people as chattel and denying them de facto and de jure basic rights in the process. Israel is currently one of the most genocidal nations on earth. And Argentina—a country that has attempted to erase Black people from its history for centuries—is currently ruled by the far-right regime of President Javier Milei.

Dozens of European countries also abstained, perhaps even more cowardly than an outright “no” given the leading roles that countries like the U.K., Portugal, France, Austria, and Denmark all played in the slave trade, building their wealth off the backs of enslaved African labor. If reparations were to be approved, they’d be the ones paying up.

“Every part of this feels like an Onion meme,” geopolitical content creator Eric Hovagim wrote on X. “Israel + US are pro slavery, EU too chicken to say they also love slavery, AND the resolution isn’t even legally binding. Pathetic.”

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama also criticized the United States for its present role in perpetuating the lasting harms of the slave trade.

“Here in the United States, Black history courses are being removed from school curriculum. Schools have been mandated to stop teaching students about the truth of slavery, segregation, and racism in American history courses. Books about those topics are being banned in public schools and libraries,” Mahama said. “These policies are becoming a template for other governments, as well as some private institutions. At the very least, they are slowly normalizing the erasure.”

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U.S. Troops Abandon Military Bases Amid Iran Strikes

Service members have been forced to work remotely.

Smoke rises over the Doha, Qatar skyline near the Al Udeid Air Base.
MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images
Smoke rises from an area in the direction of Al Udeid Air Base, which houses the Qatar Emiri Air Force and foreign forces including the U.S., in Doha on February 28, following a reported Iranian strike.

Iran’s retaliatory strikes have rendered many of America’s 13 military bases in the Gulf region “all but uninhabitable,” forcing U.S. military service members to work remotely from hotels and office spaces, The New York Times reported Thursday.

Within the first two weeks of the war, Iran’s attacks on U.S. military bases caused an estimated $800 million in damage, according to a report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies and a BBC analysis.

When the war began, there were close to 40,000 troops in the region. Now some of them have been removed as far as Europe, while many struggle to prosecute a work-from-home war.

“Yes, we have the ability to set up expedient operation centers, but you’re absolutely going to lose capability,” Master Sgt. Wes J. Bryant, a retired Special Operations targeting specialist in the U.S. Air Force, told the Times. “You can’t just put all that equipment on the top of a hotel, for example. Some of it is unwieldy.”

The mass displacement of thousands of troops raises questions about what preparation, if any, the U.S. made for retaliatory strikes from Iran. By Donald Trump’s own admission, he was caught completely by surprise that Iran struck back against other Gulf nations.

U.S. military bases in Kuwait have suffered the most extensive damage. In Port Shuaiba, a makeshift military operations center was struck, killing six U.S. service members. Iranian drones and missiles have also targeted Ali Al Salem Air Base and Camp Buehring.

In Bahrain, a one-way attack drone damaged communications equipment at the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters in Manama. In Saudi Arabia, missiles and drones struck five refueling planes at the Prince Sultan Air Base. In Qatar, Iran targeted Al Udeid Air Base.

Iranian officials have accused the U.S. troops holed up in hotel rooms of using civilians as human shields.

“We are forced to identify and target the Americans,” the intelligence arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a message to people in the region, according to Tasnim News Agency. “Therefore, it is better not to shelter them in hotels and to stay away from their locations.”

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Least Funny Person You Know to Receive Kennedy Center Humor Prize

Bill Maher will be awarded the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Bill Maher wears and tux and splays his arms out as if he's performing, while holding a phone in one hand
Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Bill Maher will be the twenty-seventh recipient of the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor despite the White House’s earlier claims that no such thing would happen.

Last week, The Atlantic reported that the openly racist, misogynist, and astonishingly unfunny comedian would receive the honor at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts before it shuts down in July, following Trump’s orders.

The White House wasn’t having it. After the report was published, Trump’s team called the Kennedy Center and “made clear that Maher would not receive the prize,” and the Kennedy Center confirmed that the decision had been reversed, sources told The Atlantic.

“This is fake news. Bill Maher will NOT be getting this award,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt then said in a statement.

“Literally FAKE NEWS,” White House communications director Steven Cheung posted on X.

Well, despite that back and forth, Maher—who once gleefully used the n-word on live television—will in fact receive the award on June 28, the Kennedy Center announced Thursday. The ceremony will premiere exclusively on Netflix at a later date.

“Thank you to the Mark Twain people: I just had the award explained to me, and apparently it’s like an Emmy, except I win,” the 70-year-old comedian said in a statement. “I’d just like to say that it is indeed humbling to get anything named for a man who’s been thrown out of as many school libraries as Mark Twain,” he attempted to joke.

Trump and Maher have had an on-again-off-again relationship for years. Maher was openly critical of the president during his first term but then had dinner with him at the White House in 2025. He described the president as “gracious and measured” and a “possible friend,” which sent him plummeting from what little grace he had left in the comedy world.

By February however, Trump turned on Maher, calling him a “highly overrated LIGHTWEIGHT” and a “total waste of time.” It’s perhaps one of the only agreeable takes the president has ever had.

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Trump Admits He’s Ignoring Constitution in Iran War

The president knows he never had authority to wage this war.

President Donald Trump speaking at a podium
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump admitted that he is referring to the Iran war as a “military operation” to circumvent the Constitution.

In remarks at a National Republican Congressional Committee fundraising dinner Wednesday night, the president joked: “I won’t use the word ‘war,’ because they say if you use the word ‘war,’ that’s maybe not a good thing to do. They don’t like the word ‘war’ because you are supposed to get approval. So I will use the word ‘military operation.’”

Article 1 of the Constitution, which created Congress in the first place, gives the legislative branch the sole power to declare war. The War Powers Resolution of 1973 further clarifies this, requiring the president to notify Congress within 48 hours of introducing American forces into a conflict.

But there’s an easy loophole here, first exploited by Harry Truman in 1950 to send U.S. troops to Korea—just call your plan a “police action,” or a “military operation.” Whatever the hell you want, really, except an act of war. Then you don’t need those sniveling nerds to approve anything!

The War Powers Resolution failed to fix this loophole, and Congress still hasn’t officially declared war since World War II. Our country has sent hundreds of thousands of troops to kill and maim in Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, and now Iran. But for all the death, memorials, and flag-waving, none of those wars technically took place.

Trump flat-out admitting he’s doing this—in front of GOP representatives, no less!—should be a slap in the face to any lawmaker who claims to believe in the Constitution. But besides Senator Rand Paul and Representatives Warren Davidson and Thomas Massie, every single congressional Republican has rolled over and allowed Trump to continue bombing at will. May their children never see such “military operations” in the flesh.

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Trump Plots Diverting Weapons From Ukraine to Iran to Expand War

The U.S. is running out of munitions.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Donald Trump stand next to each other in front of Ukrainian and U.S. flags, with Trump smiling and Zelenskiy having a neutral expression.
Ukranian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu/Getty Images
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets with President Donald Trump in Davos, Switzerland, on January 23.

It appears that the war on Iran—the one President Trump keeps saying is already over—is so costly that the Pentagon is weighing taking weapons and resources from Ukraine to use in the Middle East.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that the U.S. may divert air defense interceptor missiles specifically from Ukraine while their stockpile depletes—something European leaders have expressed concern over.

“They are really burning through munitions, so there are questions now about how much they will keep providing through the deal,” an anonymous diplomat told the Post.

While this has yet to occur, the fact that shifting weapons is even an option does not inspire any kind of confidence in the successful end of the war in Iran. Thousands of Iranian and Lebanese civilians have been either killed or displaced, the Strait of Hormuz is still closed, and rumors of a boots on the ground initiative grow stronger by the day. Meanwhile, the war and the man who started it are becoming less and less popular. From Ukraine’s perspective, Russia has not eased up in any way on its attacks, and won’t anytime soon. The air defense interceptors will be sorely missed.

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Furious Trump Attacks Republicans in Early Morning Posting Blitz

The president really wants his voter ID passed by any means necessary.

Donald Trump, wearing a blue suit and blue tie, points a finger forward with his mouth open.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
Donald Trump speaks to reporters on March 23.

President Donald Trump raged against the filibuster and his fellow Republicans Thursday morning.

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump urged Republican lawmakers to eliminate the dastardly filibuster once and for all. Republicans have previously fought to maintain the filibuster, which grants significant power to the Senate’s minority, but Trump has repeatedly demanded they get rid of it as part of a deal to end the ongoing partial government shutdown.

Trump shared an op-ed written by Senator Ron Johnson for the Daily Wire in which the Wisconsin Republican argued that he’d seen enough of the dysfunctional Senate to know that they needed a “paradigm shift.”

“In light of the profound dysfunction described above, I’m not sure how things could get much worse by ending the filibuster,” Johnson wrote. It was a half-hearted argument, but clearly, Trump was inspired.

“When is ‘enough, enough’ for our Republican Senators,” Trump wrote in a separate post. “There comes a time when you must do what should have been done a long time ago, and something which the Lunatic Democrats will do on day one, if they ever get the chance.

“TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, and get our airports, and everything else, moving again. Also, add the complete, all five items, SAVE AMERICA ACT items,” Trump added.

A screenshot of a Truth Social post by Donald Trump in which he rails against the filibuster.

“TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER!” he wrote in another post.

In yet another post, Trump wrote: “Chuck Schumer, a desperate, crippled politician, who has lost control of the Radical Left Democrats, will make a deal now because he thinks that if he doesn’t, Republicans will TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, something which they should do whether he makes a deal or not!!!”

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