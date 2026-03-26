Embattled Democrat Sought Trump Pardon at Christmas Party
She faces federal charges and a House Ethics Committee investigation.
Democratic Representative Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick—who is accused of stealing $5 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to use for her 2021 campaign—allegedly asked President Trump for a presidential pardon at the White House Christmas party last December.
The allegations against the Florida congresswoman will be the topic of a House Ethics Committee meeting on Thursday, and Republican Representative Greg Steube, also from Florida, has filed a resolution to expel her from the House of Representatives after the committee completes its investigation.
That Christmas pardon request, reported anonymously to The Hill, raises legitimate questions regarding the allegations against Cherfilus-McCormick, who has framed them as a targeted attack on her by the Trump administration. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has publicly supported her, stating that she “is entitled to the presumption of innocence like every other American.” If she is truly innocent, why would she ask Trump for a pardon?
While some Democrats are allowing the hearing to play out, others are already squeamish about the contradictions of the allegations against Cherfilus-McCormick and their own anti-corruption agenda.
“How do you maintain your integrity and objectivity—you’re sitting as a judge now—so how do you maintain that credibility if you’re going to treat Democrats better than Republicans?” Democratic Representative Stephen Lynch told The Hill. “That’s tough to explain.”
Cherfilus-McCormick, her brother, and two others were indicted last November for allegedly stealing $5 million in FEMA disaster relief funds that were paid to her family’s business and her campaign, and were used to purchase a diamond ring for herself.
“My opponent is seeking pardons from Donald Trump while our district can’t afford to pay their rent,” said Elijah Manley, Cherfilus-McCormick’s Democratic primary opponent, on X Thursday. “It’s time to resign.”
Cherfilus-McCormick pleaded not guilty in February.
“While I am limited in what I can address due to an ongoing federal matter, I have cooperated fully within those constraints,” she said in a statement this week. “I welcome the opportunity to set the record straight and challenge these inaccuracies, when I am legally able to do so.”