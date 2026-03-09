Trump Threatens to Kill Iran’s New Supreme Leader Too
President Trump says he’s open to killing Mojtaba Khamenei next.
The Iranian Assembly of Experts named Mojtaba Khamenei the country’s new supreme leader just a week after the U.S. and Israel assassinated his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with other senior officials. Now President Trump wants to kill him too—unless he capitulates to his demands.
“President Trump has told aides he would back the killing of new Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei if he proves unwilling to cede to U.S. demands, such as ending Iran’s nuclear development,” The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing current and former U.S. officials.
“The U.S. has now established an operational doctrine of assassinating a foreign head of state with no congressional declaration and threatening to kill his successor if the successor doesn’t comply with U.S. policy demands,” Christine Villaverde, chair of the advocacy group Anchoring Democracy, wrote on social media.
“‘We’re just gonna keep assassinating a country’s leadership until they appoint someone we like’ is a really novel precedent in international relations and statecraft which I hope the geniuses running the show in DC and Israel fully understand the implications of,” national security analyst John Schindler wrote on X.
Trump has called the younger Khamenei “unacceptable” and “a big mistake.” But killing leader after leader until one decides to bend the knee is far from a plan at all.