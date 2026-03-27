CPAC Host Stunned as Crowd Erupts in Cheers for Trump Impeachment

Burgum: "I literally think they're gonna put up a statue to President Trump in Venezuela. And it's not a political statement. He's the liberator." pic.twitter.com/nBYjGdjcCC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 26, 2026

“Their production on oil production is climbing towards 50 percent increase just in the three months we’ve been here. That flows to American refineries on the Gulf Coast, lowering the price of gas in America, so it’s a—” Burgum continued before Trump cut in.

“Forget that. When are they gonna do the statue? To hell with the other thing,” Trump said as the room erupted in laughter. While it came off as a joke at the moment, a sitting president suggesting that the country whose president he kidnapped and jailed build a statue of him is tasteless in any context.

Trump’s dismissal of oil and gas prices—perhaps the most important issue to the average American—is emblematic of his entire second tenure as president. Chest pounding, bravado, and imperialism abroad while the Americans he promised to fight for flail at home.