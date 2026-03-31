Trump’s Budget Is About to Force Hundreds of Hospitals to Close

These are hospitals that receive more than 20 percent of their revenue from low-income government programs such as Medicaid and CHIP, and have operated on a negative profit margin between 2022 and 2024. They account for 68,986 beds and employ approximately 275,458 direct patient care workers, not including nonmedical workers.

The hospitals endangered by the president’s bill serve poorer communities with a higher percentage of Hispanic and Black populations than other hospitals. At-risk hospitals served communities that had 7 percent more Hispanic and 4 percent more Black people than other hospitals. Nearly 20 percent of at-risk hospitals served high-poverty areas.

Many of these hospitals hold special Medicaid designations indicating how essential they are to the communities they serve. For example, 19 percent of the at-risk hospitals identified were designated “Critical Access Hospitals,” which are 24/7 health care facilities that operate more than 35 miles from another hospital.