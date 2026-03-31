Trump’s Budget Is About to Force Hundreds of Hospitals to Close
Medicaid cuts caused by Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill are putting in-person care access for millions of people at risk.
President Donald Trump’s sweeping cuts to Medicaid are putting more than 440 hospitals at risk of closure, which could sever care from millions of Americans.
Public Citizen, a government watchdog, reported Tuesday that 446 hospitals were at a heightened risk of closure due to the president’s behemoth budget bill, which will cut an estimated $911 billion from Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, or CHIP, over the next 10 years.
These are hospitals that receive more than 20 percent of their revenue from low-income government programs such as Medicaid and CHIP, and have operated on a negative profit margin between 2022 and 2024. They account for 68,986 beds and employ approximately 275,458 direct patient care workers, not including nonmedical workers.
The hospitals endangered by the president’s bill serve poorer communities with a higher percentage of Hispanic and Black populations than other hospitals. At-risk hospitals served communities that had 7 percent more Hispanic and 4 percent more Black people than other hospitals. Nearly 20 percent of at-risk hospitals served high-poverty areas.
Many of these hospitals hold special Medicaid designations indicating how essential they are to the communities they serve. For example, 19 percent of the at-risk hospitals identified were designated “Critical Access Hospitals,” which are 24/7 health care facilities that operate more than 35 miles from another hospital.
These cuts will hurt hospitals across 44 states, both red and blue. However, five blue states—New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Washington, and California—now have more than one-quarter of their hospitals at risk.
In rural communities, more people receive and rely on Medicaid coverage, meaning that rural hospitals—which already operate on razor-thin margins—will be forced to absorb skyrocketing rates of uncompensated care, according to the National Rural Health Association. Rather than shut their doors right away, rural hospitals will cut services and lay off staff, depriving patients of access to essential health care. Public Citizen identified 176 at-risk hospitals in rural areas.
Democratic lawmakers have previously warned that more than 300 rural hospitals are at risk of closure as a result of Trump’s Medicaid cuts. Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers have seemed less than concerned about cutting services.
Approximately half of the hospitals in the United States are in urban areas, and Public Citizen has identified 267 urban hospitals that are also at risk of closure.