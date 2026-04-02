House GOP Decides Not to Vote on Shutdown Deal They Say They Want
Republicans seem to be dragging out the shutdown—again—just for fun.
Despite Speaker Mike Johnson claiming on Wednesday that he’d accept the Senate’s bipartisan deal to end the government shutdown, House Republicans adjourned the next day without putting any such bill to a vote, dragging out the shutdown for even longer.
It’s not clear why exactly the House punted on the bill, but Easter recess in Congress means that the shutdown will continue on for at least four more days.
As a result, TSA workers still won’t be paid even as Americans travel for Easter this weekend, meaning that long security lines will continue at airports. On Wednesday, Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune released a joint statement saying that the House would support the Senate’s plan to fund DHS without more money for ICE and Border Patrol, and instead pursue that funding through budget reconciliation to get around a Democratic filibuster.
But it appears that Johnson, or at least his party’s caucus, are still taking their time. Democrats have held strong on the shutdown, which primarily affects agencies like the TSA, FEMA, and the Coast Guard, because ICE and Border Patrol have violently carried out President Trump’s mass deportation agenda without regard for the law, the safety of U.S. citizens, or the court orders rebuking them.
While Republicans have claimed that partially shutting down DHS makes Americans less safe, there appears to be little urgency in getting the agency running again, which Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer pointed out in a statement Thursday.
“The deep division and dysfunction among House Republicans is needlessly extending the DHS shutdown and hurting federal workers who are missing another paycheck,” Schumer said, adding that they should “get to work and end the longest Republican shutdown in history.”
Trump has demanded Republicans send him a bill to fund DHS by June 1. Do Johnson and his party plan to drag out the shutdown, and the problems with ICE and Border Patrol, until then?