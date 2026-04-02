Trump’s Ballroom Plans Get Approved—but He Can’t Do Anything About It

Leon argued in a 35-page opinion Tuesday that while the president serves as the “steward of the White House for future generations of First Families,” he does not own it, emphasizing that “no statute comes close to giving the President the authority he claims to have” with regard to reimagining the White House grounds.

Trump has repeatedly rejected the fact that he needs Congress’s approval to build upon or demolish the publicly owned mansion.

The 12-person NCPC was originally set to vote on the ballroom in March, but was delayed until Thursday due to the number of individuals wishing to comment on the development at the committee meeting. Most of those who spoke were opposed, reported the Associated Press.