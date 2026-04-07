Republicans Get to Work Defending Trump’s Sick Threat on Iran

“We’d have another North Korea,” the Texas representative told Fox Business only minutes after Trump made his genocidal threat, “save and except for President Trump, who is a man with a bias for action, and a man who presented with the facts that we have imminent threats, today and for our children’s future, is going to act even if it’s against his personal political interests. Thank God for President Trump and for the courage and political will to do what he’s doing.”

Rep. Jodey Arrington on Iran: "Thank God we have a commander in chief that is not full of empty rhetoric, because we've delayed this inevitability for 50 years ... President Trump is a man with a bias for action. Thank God for President Trump and the courage and political will to… pic.twitter.com/r81jyDUHr9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 7, 2026

Representative Mike Lawler tried to claim on CNN that Trump wasn’t “really talking about ending a civilization.”

“He is talking about the energy and civilian infrastructure, that’s what he’s talking about,” Lawler said to CNN’s John Berman, who emphasized that Trump’s message stated “never to be brought back again.”