Ex-Trump Allies Join Dems to Demand Trump Removal via 25th Amendment
Candace Owens, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Alex Jones surprisingly joined the call.
As President Donald Trump terrifies everyone around the world into thinking human civilization may end at 8 p.m. Tuesday, a growing number of political figures are calling for his removal, including a handful of slightly less spineless Republicans.
Drop Site News’s Julian Andreone compiled a list of the members of Congress calling to invoke the Twenty-Fifth Amendment, which would deem Trump unfit for office and transfer power to Vice President JD Vance. If Trump does not agree to cede power himself, Vance and a majority of Trump’s Cabinet would have to independently decide to wrest control from him. Considering how subservient Trump’s Cabinet is, this will likely never happen. Regardless, the Democrats calling to evoke the Amendment are:
- Arizona Representative Yassamin Ansari
- Colorado Representative Diana DeGette
- California Representative Ro Khanna
- California Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove
- Delaware Representative Sarah McBride
- Florida Representative Maxwell Frost
- Illinois Representative Delia Ramirez
- Maryland Representative Johnny Olszewski
- Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley
- Massachusetts Representative Seth Moulton
- Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey
- Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar
- Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib
- Michigan Representative Shri Thanedar
- New Mexico Representative Melanie Stansbury
- Pennsylvania Representative Summer Lee
- Texas Representative Julie Johnson
- Wisconsin Representative Mark Pocan
The New Republic found a few more Democratic congressmembers not on Andreone’s list calling to invoke the Twenty-Fifth Amendment, who are:
- Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy
- New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
- Washington Senator Patty Murray
The only congressionally affiliated Republican who has explicitly called for Trump’s ouster is Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who resigned from her duties in January. Prominent right-wing pundits Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones, and Candace Owens have also suggested Trump is not fit for office.