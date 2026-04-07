Republicans Face Internal Revolt Over Their Own Plan to End Shutdown
Freedom Caucus Republicans are pissed about a Trump-backed plan to put an end to the government shutdown. The entire party is once again in disarray.
While President Trump threatens complete annihilation in Iran, congressional Republicans are in complete disarray at home.
On Tuesday, the House Freedom Caucus announced that they actually opposed the Trump-approved two-pronged plan to end the partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security. The plan, which House Speaker Mike Johnson and House Majority Leader John Thune announced together last week, splits funding for DHS agencies like TSA from the more controversial funding for ICE and Border Patrol. They would later fund immigration enforcement through a reconciliation bill.
This was a notable concession to Democrats, and apparently has infuriated the most conservative Republicans in the House.
“We cannot leave ICE and CBP hanging with nothing but hopes and prayers that reconciliation 2.0 comes together,” the House Freedom Caucus wrote on X Tuesday. “That’s why we must use reconciliation to fully fund ALL of the Department of Homeland Security! We can tightly control this process with strict instructions to the various committees involved, so no one can sneak in unrelated garbage and distract us from our mission.”
“We must provide robust funding for ICE and CBP, and it should be done with all of DHS in reconciliation 2.0. We can fund DHS for the rest of the President’s term to ensure Democrats can never again take our nation’s security hostage,” the statement continued. “We will never hand Democrats their ultimate prize: A defunded ICE, handcuffed CBP, and criminal aliens terrorizing our communities.”
“I will not fold on ICE or CPB,” said Freedom Caucus member Andy Ogles on X.
This internal revolt comes as Trump has demanded that DHS be funded by June 1.