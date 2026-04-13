Trump Creepily Lusts Over Married Woman in Front of His Grandson
“Is she in good shape or what?” the president said while spending time with his grandson.
President Trump took time out of a busy day playing golf at Mar-a-Lago Sunday afternoon to ogle at a married woman.
Trump stopped the golf cart he was driving with his grandson, Donald Trump III, to stop and greet golf content creator and MAGA supporter Nina Coates, who was jumping up and down out of excitement.
“She’s in great shape, great shape, look at her,” the president said. “You want a picture? Come on over here,” Trump said, adjusting his pants and pulling her in close. “Is she in good shape or what?”
“This is how people (Trump) treat you if you keep staying in shape,” the video is captioned.
A second clip of the interaction showed Trump still with Coates—holding her hand—while other golfers and club members surrounded them. “Is that your husband?” he asked her, pointing directly at the camera.
“Yes, sir,” the man behind the camera replied.
It’s hard to brush this off as just some wholesome interaction, especially knowing what we know about the president—from his harassment of beauty pageant contestants to his friendship with perhaps the most infamous sexual predator of the modern era, Jeffrey Epstein. And even worse, he’s driving around in sunny Mar-a-Lago golfing while people home and abroad suffer because of the decisions he made.