Trump Humiliates High-Profile Fan Over Deleted AI Jesus Photo
Riley Gaines was quick to go back to sucking up to Donald Trump, regardless.
President Donald Trump lashed out at his own supporter after he had to remove his blasphemous AI post depicting him as Jesus Christ.
Trump removed the post Monday after receiving a 24-hour tidal wave of backlash from his MAGA supporters, including Riley Gaines, an anti-trans activist and right-wing commentator who had struggled to make sense of the president’s post.
“Why? Seriously, I cannot understand why he’d post this. Is he looking for a response? Does he actually think this?” Gaines wrote on X Monday. “Either way, two things are true. 1) a little humility would serve him well 2) God shall not be mocked.”
When asked that afternoon if he took the post down because of Gaines’s and others’ criticism, Trump said: “I didn’t listen to Riley Gaines. I’m not a big fan of Riley, actually.”
Gaines’s response to being called out by the president was predictably sycophantic.
“I love the President and I’m so grateful he’s in the Oval Office. Of course, I’ll continue to support him and the America First agenda,” she wrote on X. “At the end of the day, I do nothing for the approval of man. Our purpose on this earth is to glorify Him in all we do. The truth social post missed the mark. It’s now deleted. Amazing!
“I know with the President it’s really not personal,” Gaines added.
So, even after Trump slighted her, Gaines still managed to find a way to exalt him. Forgiveness is a virtue, but this is just embarrassing.
Trump has offered limp excuses for the post and claimed he had to remove it because it was confusing to people. But despite his dismissals, it seems clear that some dregs of backlash did reach their way into the Oval Office.