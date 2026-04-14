DoorDash PR Guy Melts Down After Lies Exposed in White House Stunt
The DoorDash driver’s true identity—and her made-up math—have been revealed.
The DoorDash driver who took part in a bizarre event at the White House about President Trump’s “no tax on tips” program has testified before Congress in the past, and her numbers don’t add up.
Sharon Simmons was described as a “DoorDash grandma” delivering McDonald’s to the White House Monday, and she said that not having to pay taxes on the tips she receives as a driver allowed her to pay for her husband’s cancer treatments. But in three different interviews on Monday, Simmons presented conflicting numbers on how much she saved from untaxed tips.
“I figure that I’m probably going to be saving about $3,000 to $4,000,” Simmons told Fox News Digital. In another interview with Fox’s America Reports, she said half of her income came from tips, and at the White House, she said she made about $11,000 in tips. That would make her income $22,000, a salary so low that the standard deduction is what helped her—not Trump’s “no tax on tips” rule.
On top of that, footage resurfaced of Simmons testifying before Congress last July in which she extolled the benefits of Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” claiming that it would help her as a caregiver and mother. Republican Representative David Kustoff had posted her testimony to his X account.
This makes it obvious the event was staged, as were the mathematically incorrect talking points. A DoorDash communications employee, Julian Fels, seemed to be crashing out as this came to light, claiming on X that while the event was planned between DoorDash and the White House, Simmons is a real DoorDash employee.
One X user pointed out that because Simmons is not actually a D.C. resident and was flown to Washington from Arkansas, she was receiving compensation and may be considered an “undisclosed lobbyist.” It’s clear the White House’s feel-good event Monday wasn’t what it appeared to be.