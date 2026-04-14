DoorDash PR Guy Melts Down After Lies Exposed in White House Stunt

“I figure that I’m probably going to be saving about $3,000 to $4,000,” Simmons told Fox News Digital. In another interview with Fox’s America Reports, she said half of her income came from tips, and at the White House, she said she made about $11,000 in tips. That would make her income $22,000, a salary so low that the standard deduction is what helped her—not Trump’s “no tax on tips” rule.

On top of that, footage resurfaced of Simmons testifying before Congress last July in which she extolled the benefits of Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” claiming that it would help her as a caregiver and mother. Republican Representative David Kustoff had posted her testimony to his X account.

🇺🇸 During the @WaysandMeansGOP field hearing in Nevada, I had the privilege of hearing from Sharon Simmons about how the One Big Beautiful Bill will make a real difference in her life. As a mother and caregiver, she shared how this tax relief will help her and her family.



Her… pic.twitter.com/3nkdGBT3u4 — Rep. David Kustoff (@RepDavidKustoff) July 28, 2025

This makes it obvious the event was staged, as were the mathematically incorrect talking points. A DoorDash communications employee, Julian Fels, seemed to be crashing out as this came to light, claiming on X that while the event was planned between DoorDash and the White House, Simmons is a real DoorDash employee.