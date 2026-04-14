Eric Trump Is Doing Exactly What GOP Accused Hunter Biden of Doing

Two sources told Reuters that Eric and other members of the Trump family planned to work on business relations between the U.S. and China, but Benza insisted that Eric was attending the trip in a “personal capacity.”

“He does not have business ​ventures in China nor plans on doing business in China. He will not be ‌participating ⁠in private meetings, but will instead stand alongside the President to mark this historic occasion,” Benza said.

Donald Trump has previously alleged that Hunter Biden made a fortune from business dealings in Ukraine and China thanks to his father’s connections. Now, it appears that the president is setting his own children up to do just that. This is the kind of thing that should raise alarm bells in Washington, but probably won’t.