Trump Plans Lavish Dinner for Saudi Crown Prince Investing in Kushner
Mohammed bin Salman isn’t the head of Saudi Arabia, but Donald Trump is pulling out all the stops for him anyway.
Donald Trump apparently thinks the time is right to throw a lavish party for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The president has been sending out invitations for a November 18 dinner to business leaders, members of the Trump administration, and some members of Congress. Since MBS, as he’s colloquially known, is not an official head of state, it wouldn’t be an official state dinner, but it will be a “formal dinner with a lot of pomp,” reports Jake Sherman of PunchbowlDC.
The dinner will be part of MBS’s visit to the United States, where the crown prince will be meeting with Trump at the White House earlier in the day, and will host a U.S.-Saudi investment summit at the Kennedy Center the next day. In May, Trump signed a $142 billion weapons deal with Saudi Arabia, following a pledge from MBS to invest $600 billion in the U.S. in January.
The president and his family also have extensive business ties to Saudi Arabia. The Trump Organization is currently working on Trump Tower Jeddah and also has plans for a Trump property in Riyadh. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has received billions from foreign sources including Saudi Arabia for his private equity firm, Affinity Partners, and speaks regularly with MBS.
Earlier this month, Trump was criticized for holding a lavish “Great Gatsby” dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate while SNAP benefits were expiring. He hosted another fancy meal at the Florida country club last week. Given the Saudis’ close financial ties, Trump’s all-out attempts to impress MBS probably won’t help his administration’s reputation for corruption and excess.